Getty Images

Primoz Roglic takes Tour de France lead in mountain shakeup

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
Slovenia, a nation with the population of New Mexico, has never had a Tour de France day like Sunday. It may have an even greater day in two weeks in Paris.

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian to wear the yellow jersey, taking the overall lead by finishing second in the ninth stage won by countryman Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic, a pre-race co-favorite with defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia, could hold the lead through the three-week Tour’s end in Paris in two weeks. No Slovenian has won a Tour, let alone finished on the podium.

“It’s the perfect position to be in going into the second week,” said American Sepp Kuss, Roglic’s teammate on Jumbo-Visma. “The stages that are coming are stages we would want to be in control anyways. A couple windy stages. Some really medium mountain stages that could be tricky.”

Pogacar and Roglic finished together, along with others, on the second of back-to-back days in the Pyrenees. Pogacar, 21, became the youngest Tour stage winner since Lance Armstrong in 1993, according to Gracenote.

Brit Adam Yates, who led Roglic by three seconds going into Sunday, was dropped on the last of five categorized climbs and fell to eighth in the overall standings, 62 seconds behind.

Roglic, a 2007 World junior team ski jumping champion, now leads Bernal by 21 seconds with Frenchman Guillaume Martin in third place, 28 seconds behind. Pogacar moved into seventh place, 44 seconds back.

Roglic won last year’s Vuelta a Espana, becoming the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour. Pogacar finished third, becoming the youngest Grand Tour podium placer since 1974.

The Tour has a rest day on Monday, when all riders are to undergo coronavirus testing. An entire team will be sent home if two of its riders or staff test positive.

The flat, 10th stage on Tuesday starts and finishes on two different islands for the first time in Tour history.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage eight of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +38:40:01
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:21
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:28
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:30
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:32
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:32
7. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:02
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:15
10. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:42
14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +3:22
15. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +3:42
24. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +28:32
26. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +29:55

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 131
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 111
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 106
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 98

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 26
4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +38:40:22
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:23
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:41
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +5:47
5. Harold Tejada (COL) — +39:37

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 7:40 AM EDT
Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

