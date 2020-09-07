TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena Williams
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams battles into U.S. Open quarterfinals to face fellow mom

By OlympicTalkSep 7, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Serena Williams advanced to her 12th straight U.S. Open quarterfinal, beating Greek Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

Next up: fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova, a Bulgarian playing her first tournament in three years.

Williams, eyeing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, battled past Sakkari after having her serve broken in the first game of the third set. She broke Sakkari three games later, then did it again to go up 5-3 before serving it out.

Williams served a 124 mile-per-hour ace late in the third set, fastest of the tournament.

Sakkari, the 15th seed, defeated Williams in three sets two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, also held at the U.S. Open grounds in New York. Williams thought about that match as she went to three sets on Monday.

“I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps, but I felt like Maria played a completely — I felt like she almost played better today,” she said. “I’m not only match fit, I’m fit fit.”

The third seed Williams gets Pironkova in the quarters, looking to make her 11th straight U.S. Open semifinal (not counting years she was absent).

Pironkova, 32 and a 2010 Wimbledon semifinalist, beat Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday. Pironkova won the first seven sets, all without tiebreaks, of her first event since 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 childbirth. She said that everything about being mother has helped her on court.

“Obviously, you become a different person,” said Pironkova, who returned to playing eight months ago. “You don’t focus on yourself that much anymore.

“I’m a lot more organized, as well. Mentally, I have more mental endurance, also. Physically, I know my body better.”

Williams is 4-0 against Pironkova, the last meeting in 2015.

“Playing such a champion, such a legend of the game, it’s tremendous honor, obviously,” Pironkova said. “I’m really looking forward to that match, because I know the feeling is going to be very special.”

Williams could play No. 2 Sofia Kenin in the semifinals and No. 4 Naomi Osaka in the final, the other remaining top-15 seeds.

She is one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s record, though Williams owns the record in the Open Era since 1968 with professional participation.

Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

Otis Davis
University of Oregon Track and Field
By Nick ZaccardiSep 7, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
When Otis Davis visited his alma mater, the University of Oregon, over the weekend, the place he best recognized was his old dormitory.

Davis was a small-forward-sized guard on the basketball team in 1958, when he peered out of a third-floor window and saw two men doing laps at Hayward Field.

“To me, they looked slow. But they were distance runners, and they were running on pace,” Davis, 88, said by phone Saturday morning. “I said, I could beat those guys. That’s when I went to see Coach Bowerman.”

Davis, who served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War before enrolling at Oregon, approached the soon-to-become legendary coach — Bill Bowerman — and asked if he could join the track team.

“[Bowerman] said, ‘What do you do?'” Davis remembered. “I said, ‘What do you need?’ I’m so glad he didn’t say pole vault.”

Two years later, Davis won the Olympic 400m title in world-record time in Rome. Sunday marked the 60th anniversary of that final and an indelible photo finish between Davis and silver medalist Carl Kaufmann of Germany, who was given the same time of 44.9 seconds.

Davis was honored at Oregon in conjunction with the anniversary. He visited the remodeled Hayward Field, which includes a 10-story tower with individual floors honoring the track and field program’s eight Olympic champions. Davis was the first.

The exterior of the tower depicts five icons from the program’s history, one of which is Davis, along with Bowerman and an unnamed athlete.

“First of all, I said, who is that handsome guy?” Davis joked upon seeing his image, speaking in a video released by the Oregon track and field program. “I didn’t know I looked that good. I’m just glad they thought of me that way, putting me up there.”

Back in 1960, Davis said that he was still learning lane-running tactics when he arrived in the Italian capital for the Games. But one key thing he knew — when crossing the finish line, it’s the chest that counts and not one’s hands or head.

That’s why he knew he had beaten Kaufmann, whom he saw in his peripheral vision as they finished together. The German was hitting the line with his mouth.

“I was breaking the tape with my torso,” Davis said.

Otis Davis
University of Oregon Track and Field

Davis won another gold medal with the 4x400m relay, also in a world record (one of his two golds was later stolen). He retired in 1961.

“I didn’t figure I could do anything else, and I had to go to work,” he said. “They didn’t pay any money [for track] or anything.”

He later moved to New Jersey and worked as a teacher, guidance counselor and mentor.

Davis reflected while sitting inside the new Hayward Field about everything he overcame to become a champion on and off the track.

He was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., near the University of Alabama, which did not desegregate until after Davis enrolled at Oregon and won his Olympic gold medals.

“Psychologically, I’m telling you, I thought I was running away from all of that negative stuff,” Davis said. “People saying that you weren’t as good as they were because they didn’t even know you, because you might look different from them, which is totally absurd, and that’s what the problems we’re having now.

“I was working against all of that bitterness and the hatred and the second-class citizenship.”

When Davis first joined the Oregon track team, he was a high jumper. He also did the long jump and ran the 100 yards before settling into the 400m, where he was third at the 1960 Olympic Trials.

“They said, oh, he’s a natural,” Davis said, “but even a natural has to learn how to run.”

Novak Djokovic defaulted from U.S. Open after hitting linesperson with ball by accident

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 7, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his U.S. Open fourth-round match after he accidentally hit a linesperson with a ball he struck after a point.

Djokovic, trailing Spainiard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the first set, hit a ball to the back of his side of the court, angry after having his serve broken. That ball struck a linesperson in the neck area, and the linesperson dropped to the court, holding their throat among yelping more than 10 times in decreasing intensity.

Djokovic was defaulted “in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook” for “intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences,” according to the U.S. Tennis Association.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” was posted on Djokovic’s Instagram nearly three hours later. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

“I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

Djokovic swung to hit the ball underhand without directly looking where it was going. When he realized where it went, he looked concerned, put out his left hand and went over to help the linesperson. The linesperson got up and walked off about two minutes after being struck.

A discussion including Djokovic and officials continued regarding his penalty.

“Whatever call you make, it’s tough, I understand,” Djokovic said to an official. “It could be a game penalty. It could be a set penalty. You have many options. … You have to evaluate the situation. You cannot just default like that. … You choose to default for this situation that happened to me first time. … My career, Grand Slam, center stage.”

“His point was that he didn’t hit the line umpire intentionally. He said, ‘Yes, I was angry. I hit the ball. I hit the line umpire. The facts are very clear. But it wasn’t my intent. I didn’t do it on purpose.’ So he said he shouldn’t be defaulted for it,” tournament referee Soeren Friemel, who made the decision to end the match, said, according to The Associated Press. “And we all agree that he didn’t do it on purpose, but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and the line umpire was clearly hurt.”

Eleven minutes after the ball strike, Djokovic walked toward Carreno Busta, shook his hand, acknowledged the chair umpire and walked off the court. It was announced that he was defaulted. Djokovic left the New York tournament site without speaking to media.

“The rules are the rules,” Carreno Busta said when asked if he thought Djokovic should have been defaulted. “These kind of things never likes. The referee and the supervisor do the right thing, but is not easy to do it, no?”

There is precedent. At Wimbledon in 1995, Brit Tim Henman accidentally hit a ball girl with a ball, causing he and doubles partner Jeremy Bates to be defaulted. In 2017, Canadian Denis Shapovalov was defaulted from a Davis Cup match after he inadvertently hit the chair umpire in the head with a ball.

“Novak was angry. He hit the ball recklessly, angrily back. And taking everything into consideration, there was no discretion involved,” Friemel said, according to the AP. “Defaulting a player at a Grand Slam is a very important, very tough decision. And for that reason, it doesn’t matter if it’s on Ashe, if it’s No. 1, or any other player on any other court, you need to get it right.”

Djokovic had been 26-0 in 2020. He was the last man left in the draw who owns a Grand Slam singles title. Roger Federer (injured) and Rafael Nadal (opting not to travel during the pandemic) did not enter the tournament.

Now, there will be a first-time male Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years. And the first male Grand Slam singles champion born in the 1990s or 2000s.

The top seeds remaining are Nos. 2 and 3 Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev on the bottom half of the draw. The top half — Djokovic’s half — includes No. 5 Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic owns 17 Grand Slam singles titles, trailing only Federer (20) and Nadal (19). Nadal can tie Federer’s record if he wins a record-extending 13th title at the French Open, which begins in two weeks.

This U.S. Open will mark the first Slam without any of Djokovic, Federer or Nadal in the semifinals since the 2004 French Open. Those semifinalists were Guillermo CoriaGaston GaudioDavid Nalbandian and Henman.

