2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
More: Olympics

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 10 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +42:15:23
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:21
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:28
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:30
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:32
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:32
7. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:02
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:15
10. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:42
14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +3:22
15. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +3:42
23. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +30:41
26. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +33:57

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 196 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 175
3. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 129
4. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 123
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 111

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 26
4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +42:15:44
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:23
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:41
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +5:47
5. Harold Tejada (COL) — +45:02

Sam Bennett wins stage as Tour de France continues after virus testing

By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Ireland’s Sam Bennett won the Tour de France’s 10th stage by less than a wheel’s length after all the riders left in the three-week race were cleared to continue following coronavirus testing.

Bennett, a 29-year-old for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, earned his first Tour stage win, edging fellow sprinters Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan. He also took the green sprinters’ jersey from Sagan.

“I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment, and I thought he might have got me,” a tearful Bennett said. “I thought that I’d be in tears, but I’m just kind of in shock.

“You dream of it, and you never think it’ll happen. It does. It did.”

All of the overall contenders, led by Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished in the same time on the Tour’s flattest stage, the first in history to start on one island and finish on another.

Bennett took a 21-point lead in the sprint standings over Sagan, who owns a record seven green-jersey titles. Sagan is in his longest drought between Tour stage wins since he won zero in 2014 and 2015.

“We are still halfway through the Tour de France, and there are still opportunities to take the jersey back,” Sagan said, according to his Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Less than two hours before the stage started, Tour organizers and the International Cycling Union (UCI) said all of the riders’ coronavirus tests performed on Sunday and Monday returned negative.

However, they announced that director Christian Prudhomme tested positive along with four staff members from four different teams who have been dropped from the race bubble.

The four staff who tested positive work for Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers and Mitchelton Scott, meaning those four squads were at greater risk of being excluded.

Under the race’s health protocols, anyone who tests positive has to leave the race and any team with two or more positive tests — either rider or staff — within seven days also has to abandon.

Riders and staff are scheduled to be tested again on the next rest day Sept. 15.

The Tour continues with stage 11 on Wednesday, a 104-mile flat day through marshlands that should produce a sprint winner. NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage start at 7 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule

Caster Semenya
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Caster Semenya lost her latest appeal to be allowed to defend her Olympic 800m title without taking testosterone-suppressing measures, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland announced Tuesday.

“I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am,” Semenya said in a press release. “Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history. I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born. I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights, for young girls everywhere.”

On May 1, 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a new World Athletics rule that caps athlete testosterone levels in women’s events from the 400m through the mile. Semenya had appealed to CAS hoping it would rescind the rule.

Semenya (and South Africa’s track and field federation) appealed the CAS decision to the Swiss court, which took more than one year to announce its decision. The Swiss court announced Tuesday that CAS had the right to uphold the rule “in order to guarantee fair competition for certain running disciplines in female athletics.”

“The Swiss Federal Supreme Court cannot subject the CAS decision to any free legal control,” according to the Swiss court. “On the contrary, its examination of the content is limited by law to the question of whether the CAS decision violates fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order. That is not the case.”

In March, Semenya announced she switched to the 200m to pursue Tokyo Olympic qualification. Her personal-best 200m time is shy of automatic Olympic qualification.

“My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport,” was posted on her social media then.

Semenya is a two-time Olympic 800m champion undefeated at the distance since the start of 2016. She and the other two Rio 800m medalists have said they are affected by the rule.

Semenya “is considering all of her options internationally and domestically,” according to Tuesday’s release.

“This setback will not be the end of Caster’s story,” Greg Nott, a lawyer and Semenya’s longtime advisor, said in the release. “The international team [of lawyers and advisors] is considering the judgment and the options to challenge the findings in European and domestics courts. We stand with Caster. We stand united, and united we are strong.”

