2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 10 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +42:15:23
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:21
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:28
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:30
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:32
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:32
7. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:02
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:15
10. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:42
14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +3:22
15. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +3:42
23. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +30:41
26. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +33:57
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 196 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 175
3. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 129
4. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 123
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 111
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 26
4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +42:15:44
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:23
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:41
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +5:47
5. Harold Tejada (COL) — +45:02
