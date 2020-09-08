Jen Brady into U.S. Open semifinals, continuing stellar 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American Jen Brady is the first woman into the U.S. Open semifinals, reaching the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time at age 25.

Brady, the 28th seed, swept 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2 in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal. She hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament.

Before this week, Brady’s farthest major runs came in 2017, when she made the fourth round at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, three years after turning pro out of UCLA.

“In the beginning it was a grind,” as a pro, she said. “I was playing a lot of challenger events, 25Ks, 50Ks, traveling, sharing a room with two other girls. It’s not all pretty on tour. Traveling isn’t really that great, just trying to save a buck here or two, trying to share a room with other girls.

“A lot of people don’t make it because they see how hard it is at the lower levels, but honestly, I loved it.”

Brady, citing improved fitness, has been strong all season, beating top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia before the pandemic. Last month, she won her first WTA title in Lexington, Ky., to become a seeded player at a Slam for the first time.

She is the oldest American woman to make a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time since Marianne Werdel at the 1995 Australian Open. She also ensures that an American woman is in the U.S. Open semifinals for a 14th straight year.

Serena Williams and Shelby Rogers could join her.

Rogers plays a later Tuesday quarterfinal against 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, with that winner playing Brady.

Williams plays fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday.

