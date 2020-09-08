TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Novak Djokovic
2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

Serena Williams
By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw

Jen Brady into U.S. Open semifinals, continuing stellar 2020

Jen Brady
By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
Just a handful of years ago, Jen Brady was playing low-level tournaments, losing in the first round of qualifying, sharing rooms and finding ways to save a buck here and there.

“I was thinking, OK, do I have a chance to make it?” she said. “Will I make it? How can I really succeed doing this? Am I meant to play this sport?”

She’s made it. On Tuesday, Brady advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals, into the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time at age 25.

Brady, the 28th seed, swept 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2 to reach a semifinal against 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka. Brady hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament.

“I’m pretty lucky to have just stuck to it,” a reflective Brady said.

Before this week, her best major runs came in 2017, when she made the fourth round at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, three years after turning pro out of UCLA.

Brady is the first former college player to reach the U.S. Open women’s semifinals since Oklahoma State’s Lori McNeil in 1987. The first years out of college in the mid-2010s were difficult. It took her three years to reach her first Grand Slam main draw, getting eliminated in qualifying five times.

Brady, citing improved fitness, has been strong this season, starting with defeating top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia before the pandemic. Last month, she won her first WTA title in Lexington, Ky., to become a seeded player at a Slam for the first time.

Still, she was nervous going into her first Slam quarterfinal against Putintseva, whom she had never beaten. And at (an albeit largely empty) Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she won just one game in her previous appearance in the fourth round in 2017 against Karolina Pliskova.

“Today, honestly, I was feeling like I was going to poop my pants,” Brady said.

She is the oldest American woman to make a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time since Marianne Werdel at the 1995 Australian Open. She also ensures that an American woman is in the U.S. Open semifinals for a 14th straight year.

Serena Williams could join her. She plays fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

