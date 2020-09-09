TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Novak Djokovic
Getty Images

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw

Naomi Osaka moved by messages from families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery

Naomi Osaka
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2020, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago Otis Davis Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

Naomi Osaka was in shock at first, then cried upon replaying video messages she received from Trayvon Martin‘s mom and Ahmaud Arbery‘s dad at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night.

Osaka said she tried really hard not to shed tears when, in an interview after her quarterfinal win, ESPN showed her taped messages from Sybrina Fulton and Marcus Arbery Sr. 

Osaka came to the U.S. Open with seven face masks, one for each round should she make the final, each with a name written across it in memory of a victim of racial injustice. The first five: Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.

“I just want to say thank you to Naomi Osaka for representing Trayvon Martin on your customized mask and also for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor,” Fulton said in a video showed by ESPN. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Continue to do well. Continue to kick butt at the U.S. Open.”

“Naomi, I just want to tell you, thank you for the support of my family and God bless you for what you’re doing and you supporting our family for my son,” Arbery Sr. said. “My family really, really appreciates that.”

Osaka said she now feels like a vessel to spread awareness for the deaths of those five and many others. Two weeks ago, she decided not to play a scheduled semifinal at the Western & Southern Open, calling for racial justice. It led to support from other players and the event stopping altogether for a day.

“I often wonder if what I’m doing is resonating and reaching as many people as I hope,” Osaka posted on social media after watching the messages from Fulton and Arbery Sr. “That being said, I tried to hold it in on set, but after watching these back I cried so much. The strength and the character both of these parents have is beyond me.”

Osaka plays American Jennifer Brady in the semifinals on Thursday.

“It’s extremely touching that [Fulton and Arbery Sr.] would feel touched by what I’m doing,” Osaka said. “I feel like what I’m doing is nothing. It’s a speck of what I could be doing.

“I’m really grateful, and I’m really humbled.”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 8, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw