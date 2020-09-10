TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago Otis Davis Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 12 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +51:26:46
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:21
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:28
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:30
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:32
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:32
7. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:02
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:15
10. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:42
14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +3:22
15. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +3:42
24. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +32:01
25. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +33:57

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 252 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 186
3. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 162
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 155
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 146

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 31
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 21

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +51:27:04
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:23
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:41
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +12:54
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:03:20

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Marc Hirschi wins Tour de France stage as contenders ready for mountains

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago Otis Davis Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

Marc Hirschi became the first Swiss cyclist to win a Tour de France stage in eight years, taking stage 12 a day before the Tour re-enters the mountains.

Hirschi, who in earlier stages placed second and third, attacked from his leading group of three with 17 miles left on the 135-mile longest day of the three-week Tour. Frenchman Pierre Rolland was second, 47 seconds behind.

“It’s hard to find the words,” said a tearful Hirschi, a 22-year-old in his first Tour. “It’s my first pro victory and then at the Tour, it couldn’t be better. It’s like a dream.

“I never believed that I could win a stage at this age. Just to start was a dream.”

Hirschi is not among the contenders for the overall title. The last Swiss to win a Tour stage was his manager, Fabian Cancellara, who took the prologue in 2012.

The top riders in the overall standings, led by Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished together.

The Tour continues Friday with its longest mountain stage and the first of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch (6 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold).

The last of seven categorized climbs is a summit finish atop an extinct volcano sure to shake up the overall standings.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 7:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw