TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena Williams
Getty Images

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 11:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw

Serena Williams ousted in U.S. Open semifinal by Victoria Azarenka

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 11:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago Otis Davis Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

Serena Williams‘ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title was derailed by fellow mom Victoria Azarenka and, perhaps partially, a left foot or ankle injury in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Azarenka prevailed 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, overcoming her rival from an era ago after Williams took a medical timeout early in the third set. Williams played her most dominant tennis of the summer in the first set before Azarenka flipped the script in the second and kept pushing through the finish.

Williams suffered the injury while serving and down 1-0 in the third set. She limped, went to her chair and had her always heavily wrapped foot and ankle worked on and rewrapped.

Azarenka, who had already fought back from love-40 to 40-all in the game, won three of the next four points to break Williams.

From there, the Belarusian held serve four straight times to reach her first Grand Slam final in seven years and since having son Leo in December 2016. She improved to 1-10 against Williams in majors and reversed the 2012 U.S. Open final, when she served for the match in the third set and lost.

“My ego was way too big,” eight years ago, Azarenka said. “Now it’s a little smaller, and the results [are] coming.”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion, plays 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final. Earlier Thursday night, Osaka took out surging American Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 in a battle between the two most impressive players of the tournament.

Azarenka, who was due to play Osaka in an event final two weeks ago before Osaka withdrew with a left hamstring injury, looks to become the fourth mom to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.

Williams hoped to join that club since returning from September 2017 childbirth and match Margaret Court‘s record for major singles titles.

Williams lost finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019. Her next chance could be the French Open that starts in two weeks, though she hasn’t outright committed to playing the tournament.

Williams said Monday that she will “have to make the best decision for my health” about playing in Paris. Organizers announced that the tournament will allow fans divided into zones — a maximum 5,000 for each of the two main courts and 1,500 for a zone surrounding the third-biggest court.

Players will be in a bubble, split between two hotels but not allowed to stay elsewhere as they have been for the U.S. Open.

“Maybe it will be good for me to talk to the organizers just to see how that works with the crowd and how we will be protected,” Williams said. “They have to make the best decision for them, and I have to do what’s best for me. But I think it should be OK.

“I still have some questions.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Marc Hirschi wins Tour de France stage as contenders ready for mountains

By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago Otis Davis Otis Davis honored at Oregon, 60 years after Olympic titles

Marc Hirschi became the first Swiss cyclist to win a Tour de France stage in eight years, taking stage 12 a day before the Tour re-enters the mountains.

Hirschi, who in earlier stages placed second and third, attacked from his leading group of three with 17 miles left on the 135-mile longest day of the three-week Tour. Frenchman Pierre Rolland was second, 47 seconds behind.

“It’s hard to find the words,” said a tearful Hirschi, a 22-year-old in his first Tour. “It’s my first pro victory and then at the Tour, it couldn’t be better. It’s like a dream.

“I never believed that I could win a stage at this age. Just to start was a dream.”

Hirschi is not among the contenders for the overall title. The last Swiss to win a Tour stage was his manager, Fabian Cancellara, who took the prologue in 2012.

The top riders in the overall standings, led by Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished together.

The Tour continues Friday with its longest mountain stage and the first of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch (6 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold).

The last of seven categorized climbs is a summit finish atop an extinct volcano sure to shake up the overall standings.

“I expect the necessary attacks and a fight for the GC on the final climb,” Roglic said.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!