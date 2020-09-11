TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev
Getty Images

Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev set U.S. Open final; each eyes first Slam

By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago

Dominic Thiem, arguably the best male player in history without a Grand Slam title, and Alexander Zverev, delivering on years of major championship promise, meet in Sunday’s U.S. Open final, each looking to surface in the absence of the Big Three.

Thiem, three times a Slam runner-up, won Friday’s marquee semifinal over Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

The No. 2 seed from Austria has dropped just one set in six matches and is the clear favorite against Zverev, against whom he has a 7-2 head-to-head record.

Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 3 seed, unraveled in the first set after the chair umpire ruled he was too late requesting to challenge his own serve being called in on a break point.

He was also broken while serving for the second and third sets.

In the early semifinal, the fifth seed Zverev woke up from a horrendous first two sets to beat 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach his first major final.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

For the first time since the 2004 French Open, the semifinals at a Grand Slam did not include any of Roger FedererRafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

Federer (two right knee operations) and Nadal (coronavirus pandemic travel concerns) skipped the U.S. Open. No. 1 Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round for hitting a ball that struck a linesperson.

For the first time since 2014, a man will win his first Grand Slam title. For the first time ever, a man born in the 1990s will win a Slam.

“Now it gets interesting,” Zverev said last Sunday afternoon, soon after Djokovic was penalized. “Now I think is the time where it gets really interesting.”

For most of the last two years, Thiem has been the closest to breaking up the triumvirate.

The 27-year-old lost to Nadal in back-to-back French Open finals and squandered a two-sets-to-one lead on Djokovic in the Australian Open final in February.

Now, he goes into a Slam final as the favorite for the first time.

Thiem can join Andre Agassi and Goran Ivanisevic as men to win their first major after losing their first three finals.

Or, he can join Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray as men to lose their first four Slam finals (both won their fifth finals).

“If I win, I have my first,” Thiem said. “If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray how it is with 0-4.”

Zverev’s triumph Friday marked his first-ever win after dropping the first two sets, but it did nothing to change the narrative that the Thiem-Medvedev winner was expected to lift the trophy.

“I’m supposed to be the favorite [against Carreno Busta], and I’m down two sets to love, and I have no chance. I’m playing that bad. I knew I had to come up with better tennis,” said Zverev, a 23-year-old German whose parents were Russian tennis players. “I’m through to my first Grand Slam final, and that’s all that matters.”

Zverev, who is 6-foot-6 and lean, but powerful with an albatross’ reach, has been the face of the men’s “next gen” since at least the 2018 ATP Finals, when he swept Federer and Djokovic en route to the season-ending crown.

Zverev’s record in majors was less impressive until this year. He made his first Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in January, falling to Thiem in four after winning the opening set.

“Super, super close,” Thiem said Friday, reflecting on their last matchup.

At the U.S. Open, Zverev needed four sets to win four of his first five matches before going the distance with Carreno Busta.

Still, once Djokovic was defaulted, Zverev became the clear favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw. Carreno Busta, the 20th seed, was his highest-ranked opponent to get there.

“There’s going to be two players left in the tournament,” Zverev, who can become the youngest male Slam winner since Juan Martin del Potro at the 2009 U.S. Open, said while Thiem and Medvedev played. “One of them is going to be holding up that trophy. I have a chance.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France Caster Semenya Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone rule Wilma Rudolph Wilma Rudolph, once told she would not walk, became the world’s fastest woman 60 years ago

NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 7 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN