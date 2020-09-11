TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)
Flat
Start: 8:15 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m.
Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 1 Profile

Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m.
Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.

Tour de France Stage 2 Profile

Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles)
Flat
Start: 6:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.
Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 3 Profile

Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles
Hilly
Start: 7:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.

Tour de France Stage 4 Profile

Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 5 Profile

Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6:10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.

Tour de France Stage 6 Profile

Stage 7/Sept. 4: Millau-Lavaur (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Termed flat, but the profile shows early hills in a windy region for the last stage before two days in the mountains.

Tour de France Stage 7 Profile

Stage 8/Sept. 5: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne-Loudenvielle (88 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of back-to-back days climbing the Pyrenees. A five-mile descent before the last flat kilometer could favor risk-taking downhillers.

 

Tour de France Stage 8 Profile

Stage 9/Sept. 6: Pau-Laruns (95 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 10:27 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de Marie Blanque, the last of five categorized climbs, receive time bonuses going into the first rest day.

Tour de France Stage 9 Profile

Stage 10/Sept. 8: Ile D’Oleron-Ile de Re (105 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: For the first time in Tour history, a stage starts and finishes on two different islands. On the West Coast of France, it’s the only stage this year without a categorized climb.

Tour de France Stage 10 Profile

Stage 11/Sept. 9: Chatelaillon-Plage-Poitiers (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:40 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: A straightforward stage through marshlands should produce a sprint winner.

Tour de France Stage 11 Profile

Stage 12/Sept. 10: Chauvigny-Sarran (135 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:11 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest stage of the Tour with time bonuses for the first three over the last of four categorized climbs.

Tour de France Stage 12 Profile

Stage 13/Sept. 11: Chatel-Guyon-Puy Mary (119 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:05 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:02 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest mountain day of the Tour, kicking off a stretch of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch. Summit finish atop an extinct volcano.

Tour de France Stage 13 Profile

Stage 14/Sept. 12: Clermont-Ferrand-Lyon (121 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:57 a.m.
Quick Preview: A bit of a respite amid an otherwise mountainous stretch of days finishes in France’s third-largest city.

Tour de France Stage 14 Profile

Stage 15/Sept. 13: Lyon-Grand Colombier (108 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:50 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.
Quick Preview: Before the second rest day, climbs up the Grand Colombier from three different sides. The summit finish includes a 10 percent grade for the last 400 meters.

Tour de France Stage 15 Profile

Stage 16/Sept. 15: La Tour-Du-Pin-Villard-De-Lans (102 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m.
Quick Preview: A day in the heart of the Alps. Overall contender Primoz Roglic won a stage finish at the Col de Porte at August’s Criterium du Dauphine.

Tour de France Stage 16 Profile

Stage 17/Sept. 16: Grenoble-Meribel (106 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:21 a.m.
Quick Preview: A more daunting mountain day, starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host site and finishing at a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour. 

Tour de France Stage 17 Profile

Stage 18/Sept. 17: Meribel-La Roche-Sur-Foron (109 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: The last mountain stage of the Tour and the last significant opportunity for race leaders to gain time before the individual time trial.

Tour de France Stage 18 Profile

Stage 19/Sept. 18: Bourg-En-Bresse-Champagnole (103 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:37 a.m.
Quick Preview: Sprinters who made it through the Pyrenees and Alps in good form are favored here while GC leaders ready for the time trial.

Tour de France Stage 19 Profile

Stage 20/Sept. 19: Lure-La Planche Des Belles Filles (22 miles)
Individual Time Trial
Start: 7 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:09 p.m.
Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour for the yellow jersey. If it’s close, it will come down to who best handles the last climb of nearly four miles.

Tour de France Stage 20 Profile

Stage 21/Sept. 20: Mantes-La-Jolie-Paris (76 miles)
Flat
Start: 10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:58 p.m.
Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 21 Profile

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 7 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN

Egan Bernal dropped by Slovenia’s Roglic, Pogacar at Tour de France

By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Egan Bernal‘s hopes of a repeat Tour de France title were dented on the Tour’s first summit finish as he lost 38 seconds to leader Primoz Roglic on Friday.

Roglic and countryman Tadej Pogacar gapped Bernal on the last of seven categorized climbs on the 13th of 21 stages, six minutes behind Colombian stage winner Dani Martinez.

“I looked at my numbers from today’s stage, and they were almost my best ever,” Bernal said, according to a Cyclingnews.com translation of a WielerFlits report. “The rest simply went faster.”

Martinez isn’t among the contenders to win the overall title in Paris in nine days.

That battle was expected to come down to Bernal, of Tour stalwart Ineos Grenadiers, and Roglic, of the surging Jumbo-Visma team. But now Bernal is in third place, 59 seconds behind Roglic and 14 seconds behind Pogacar, the UAE Team Emirates rider who moved from seventh to second.

“As long as you can gain time, every second is good,” Roglic said atop an extinct volcano.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Bernal and Ineos have more chances to rebound. After Saturday’s 14th stage, the next four stages are in the mountains with opportunities to attack. Ineos chose not to bring four-time Tour champion Chris Froome and 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas to this year’s Tour.

Slovenia has never put a cyclist on the Tour de France overall podium.

Now, the nation with the population of New Mexico boasts the top two riders, a year after Roglic became the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour at the Vuelta a Espana. Pogacar, then 20, was third in Spain, becoming the youngest Grand Tour podium finisher since 1974.

“Before the start of the Tour, I knew that [Pogacar] was super strong,” Roglic said. “From the last year, we already saw he can do really big things in Vuelta. So not really so big surprise, but, yeah, really happy also at the end we have two Slovenians on the top.”

The Tour continues Saturday with a five-climb stage, but none of the highest categories and a flat finish into Lyon. CNBC and NBC Sports Gold air coverage at 7 a.m. ET.

MORE: Roglic quit ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic, leads Tour de France