Naomi Osaka wins U.S. Open, rallying for racial justice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Down a set and a break, Naomi Osaka came up clutch again, rebounding to win the U.S. Open over Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 for her third Grand Slam singles title in as many finals.

Osaka rallied after being dominated in the first nine games. Azarenka, seeking her first major title in a record seven years and since childbirth, was a point from going up 3-0 in the second set.

Then Osaka, who had 13 unforced errors to five winners in a dreadful opening set, found a game that brought her back-to-back Slams at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

She won six of the next seven games to take the second set. She then handled a back-and-forth decider, breaking Azarenka and serving it out in the last two games.

“I didn’t really enjoy that,” Osaka joked in the trophy ceremony. “It was a really tough match.”

Her celebration: carefully lying down on the court and staring up from a largely empty Arthur Ashe Stadium for 18 seconds.

“I always see everyone sort of collapse after match point,” said Osaka, who described herself as shy up until this spring. “But I always think you may injure yourself, so I wanted to do it safely.”

Osaka, a 22-year-old from Japan, became the first woman to win a U.S. Open final after losing the first set since Spaniard Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1994.

She became the sixth woman to win her first three major finals in the Open Era (since 1968).

And she delivered under the pressure of being the pre-tournament favorite. Despite a left hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw before the Western & Southern Open final with Azarenka two days before the Open began at the same New York grounds.

Yet Osaka’s confidence was clear on opening night two Mondays ago. She walked into a fan-less Ashe Stadium with a black face mask bearing the name Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by police.

After the three-set opener, Osaka was comfortable enough to declare this publicly: she brought seven different masks with her to the tournament, one for each round through the final, with a different name of a Black person killed in recent years.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names,” Osaka said on Sept. 1. “So, hopefully, I’ll get to the finals, and you can see all of them.”

Taylor’s name was followed by Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile and, on Saturday, Tamir Rice.

Nearly five months earlier, three weeks before Floyd’s death led to renewed calls for change and protests, Osaka tweeted that she “was done being shy.” That sentiment was sparked by an encounter with Jay-Z and Beyonce in the offseason when she was unable to put sentences together.

“I have a lot of regrets before I go to sleep, and most of the regrets is due to, like, I don’t speak out about what I’m thinking,” Osaka said in a CNN interview on May 5.

Weeks later, after Floyd’s death, Osaka came out of her shell in other ways. She flew to Minneapolis with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, to have her voice heard on the streets in peaceful protest.

“We grieved,” Osaka wrote in Esquire. “When I came back to Los Angeles, I signed petitions, I protested, and I donated, like many of us. But I kept asking myself what can I do to make this world a better place for my children? I decided it was time to speak up about systemic racism and police brutality.”

That article was published July 1. On Aug. 26, Osaka made perhaps the biggest statement of her tennis career by choosing not to play.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman,” was posted on her social media, announcing she would not play the following day’s scheduled Western & Southern Open semifinal. She called for racial justice, which led to support from other players and the event stopping altogether for a day.

“There are more important matters at hand that need immediate attention,” Osaka posted. “I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”

Osaka was a primary player at a major tournament without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, without Novak Djokovic for the second week and without Serena Williams in the final. Attention was on her in unprecedented circumstances.

And she delivered from the moment she first stepped on the court wearing the first of those seven masks.

“What was the message that you got?” Osaka answered Saturday evening when asked about the message she wanted to send. “The point is to make people start talking.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nzaccardi