Soren Kragh Andersen wins Tour de France stage before key mountain day

By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark won the Tour de France’s 14th stage, breaking away with two miles left of a flat finish before the Tour climbs the Alps to a summit finish Sunday.

All of the contenders to win the overall title next weekend finished together, meaning Slovenian Primoz Roglic keeps the yellow jersey, 44 seconds ahead of countryman Tadej Pogacar. Defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia remains 59 seconds back.

Andersen, a 26-year-old from Team Sunweb, earned his maiden Tour stage win in his third Tour start.

Slovenian Luka Mezgec won the bunch sprint 15 seconds behind Andersen for second place. Peter Sagan was third in the sprint, fourth overall, to cut his deficit in the green jersey standings to 43 points behind Sam Bennett of Ireland.

The Tour continues Sunday with three major climbs up the Grand Colombier, including a summit finish to shake up the overall standings. CNBC and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 14 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 61:03:00
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
3. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:59
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:10
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:12
6. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:31
7. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:42
8. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:55
9. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:06
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:54
13. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +4:32
14. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +5:11
18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +34:16

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 262 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 219
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 169
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 162
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 31
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 21

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 61:03:44
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:15
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:10
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +25:28

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 11, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

