Dominic Thiem
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem wins U.S. Open, rallying past Alexander Zverev in final

By Nick ZaccardiSep 13, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
Seven months ago, Dominic Thiem said it would count more if he won his first Grand Slam with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic still around.

What’s the value of this one?

Thiem, the second-seeded Austrian, rallied past German Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the U.S. Open final to become a major champion without having to go through the Big Three.

But it was still hard-earned.

Zverev, the 23-year-old face of the next generation, broke Thiem to go up 2-1 in the third set. But he allowed Thiem to break right back and work his way into a match that lasted four hours, one minute.

Each man was broken while serving for the match in the fifth, forcing the tiebreak.

For years, Thiem, Zverev and others battled unsuccessfully to unseat the legends. The fight extended as both men tightened up in the tiebreak. Zverev hit a 68 mile-per-hour serve, and won the point. He also double-faulted twice.

Thiem finally ended it on his third championship point, becoming the first man to win the U.S. Open final from two sets down since Pancho Gonzales in 1949. The last man to do it in any major final was Argentine Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open (the last major without a Big Three member in the semifinals).

“I wish we could have two winners today,” said Thiem, friends with Zverev since 2014. “I think we both deserved it.”

Thiem became the first man to win his first Slam in six years and the first major champion other than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in four years. He’s the first player born in the 1990s to win a Slam and the second Austrian, after Thomas Muster, who took the 1995 French Open.

Federer (knee injury) and Nadal (travel concerns) missed the Open. Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round last Sunday for hitting a ball that struck a linesperson in the throat.

Thiem became a co-favorite with Russian Daniil Medvedev, whom he throttled in a semifinal sweep Friday night. All week, Thiem downplayed any difference in not having the Big Three in the bubble.

“It doesn’t matter if I play one of the big three members or if I play somebody else,” he said. “From the moment Novak was out of the tournament, it was clear that there’s going to be a new Grand Slam champion. From that moment on, that was also out of my mind.”

No doubt Thiem paid his dues.

He played three previous Grand Slam finals, losing to Nadal twice at the French Open and to Djokovic at the Australian Open in February. Nadal is a record 12-time French Open champion (going for 13 starting next week). Djokovic is a record eight-time Australian Open champion.

“I really hope, also, that I win my maiden slam when they’re still around,” Thiem said after falling to Djokovic in five sets in Melbourne, “because it just counts more.”

This one counts plenty.

Thiem entered a Slam final as the favorite for the first time after dropping one set over his first six matches. He started tight, but then Zverev began crumbling as the title got within his reach. Momentum see-sawed in the final sets.

“I wish you would have missed a little bit more so I could hold that trophy up,” Zverev said in a tearful runner-up speech.

As time goes on, the details will fade. Who was there, who wasn’t. How Thiem played.

But this fact will endure: Thiem is a major champion.

Egan Bernal’s Tour de France defense collapses in mountains

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Ineos’ reign is over at the Tour de France.

Defending champion Egan Bernal lost seven minutes to leader Primoz Roglic and dropped from third place to 13th in the overall standings in Sunday’s 15th stage.

“I was not going well from the first climb to be honest, I was almost dropped there,” Bernal said of the first of three major ascents that came 61 miles into the 108-mile day. “It’s difficult to say how I felt, the feeling was that I was empty — I had no power.

“The other riders have been stronger than me and we have to accept that.”

Bernal’s plummet while scaling the Grand Colombier effectively ensures an Ineos Grenadiers rider will not win the Tour de France for the first time since 2014, going back to when the outfit was sponsored by Sky and led by Chris Froome.

Ineos chose not to bring Froome nor 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas to this year’s Tour, putting their eggs in the Bernal basket. Froome, a four-time Tour winner, announced before he was left off the squad that he is moving to another team after this season.

The new story: Slovenia is poised to produce its first Tour de France podium finishers and champion.

Countrymen Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar remain one-two in the overall standings after they finished one-two on Sunday, with Pogacar getting the stage win. They finished in the same time after the last 11-mile climb, but Pogacar gained four seconds in bonus to move 40 seconds behind Roglic.

“For the moment, [Roglic] seems unstoppable,” said Pogacar, a 21-year-old who finished third at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana, when Roglic became the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour. “Today, Bernal cracked. Maybe one day I can crack. Or Roglic. You never know in a three-week stage race, especially Tour. So it’s still opportunities.”

Roglic, a former world junior champion ski jumper, and his Jumbo-Visma team looked as dominant as ever on Sunday. They had five riders at the front when Bernal cracked, including rising American Sepp Kuss.

“Jumbo did a really hard pace today,” said Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates. “Some riders paid for it.”

Roglic and Bernal began the Tour two weeks ago as co-favorites. Roglic, who took up cycling eight years ago at age 22, didn’t dwell on Bernal, who went from 59 seconds back to 8:25 behind.

“I don’t really bother so much with others, who is doing well or bad,” Roglic said. “We have to keep the focus on ourselves.”

Colombian Rigoberto Uran inherited third place, 1:34 behind Roglic.

After Monday’s rest day, the the next three stages are in the mountains. The last competitive day is a 22-mile time trial Saturday, finishing with a category-one ascent.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 15 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 65:37:07
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:40
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:34
4. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:45
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +2:03
6. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:13
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +2:16
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:15
9. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +5:08
10. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +5:12
13. Egan Bernal (COL) — +8:25
16. Richard Carapaz (COL) — +32:55
17. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +34:37
31. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +1:22:47

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 269 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 224
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 189
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 166
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 34
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 33
4. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 31

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 65:37:47
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:35
3. Egan Bernal (COL) — +7:45
4. Valentin Madouas (FRA) — +1:19:37
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:23:40

