2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 70:06:47
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:40
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:34
4. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:45
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +2:03
6. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:13
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +2:16
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:15
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 269 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 224
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 209
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 166
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 34
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 33
5. Nans Peters (FRA) — 32
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 70:07:27
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:35
