Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal plummets further as Tour de France enters decisive days

By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Egan Bernal, his Tour de France title defense already extinguished, lost even more time in the 16th stage on Tuesday as the overall leaders prepared for the event’s highest summit finish on Wednesday.

Bernal, a Colombian who last year became the first South American to win the Tour, dropped off the back of peloton near the start of the day’s penultimate climb. He fell from eight minutes behind in the overall standings to 19:04 behind.

Bernal, who lost seven minutes Sunday to end his title hopes, may now be far enough behind to be allowed to break away in pursuit of a stage win later this week.

Ineos Grenadiers’ streak of five straight Tour crowns dating to 2015 — when it was Team Sky led by Chris Froome — will end when the three-week race finishes in Paris on Sunday.

In the four remaining competitive stages, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are expected to duel to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour. Roglic, of the new dominant team Jumbo-Visma, kept his 40-second lead over younger Pogacar on Tuesday. Pogacar attacked twice in the last two kilometers of the minor finishing climb, but Roglic followed him each time.

Sixteen minutes earlier, German Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe won the stage from a breakaway, but he has no hope of making the overall podium.

The Tour continues Wednesday with the 17th stage, a more daunting mountain day starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host of Grenoble and finishing at Meribel, a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 70:06:47
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:40
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:34
4. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:45
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +2:03
6. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:13
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +2:16
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:15

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 269 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 224
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 209
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 166
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 34
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 33
5. Nans Peters (FRA) — 32

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 70:07:27
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:35

Bobsled, skeleton world championships moved out of Lake Placid

Bobsled skeleton
By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 7:58 AM EDT
The February 2021 World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships have been moved from Lake Placid, N.Y., to Altenberg, Germany, due to travel-related coronavirus concerns.

“The decision wasn’t easy as you can imagine, the bulk of athletes competing in the championships are based in Europe, so our strategy was to have less time spent in quarantine,” Heike Groesswang, International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) secretary general, said in a press release.

The move was made due to “travel restrictions that have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of all athletes,” according to the IBSF.

Two weeks ago, the world luge championships, also scheduled for February, were moved out of Whistler, B.C., for similar travel concerns. The International Luge Federation said it would decide a new venue within weeks.

Other upcoming winter sports seasons have also been affected. Alpine skiing will not have its usual North American World Cup stops in November and December. Figure skating’s international Grand Prix events this autumn will have localized fields. Speed skating World Cups have already been canceled.

The bobsled and skeleton World Cup is slated to go on with a schedule to be updated later Tuesday, according to the IBSF. As of now, the first events are in late November in Sigulda, Latvia.

At last season’s world championships, also in Altenberg, Germany won all but one gold medal. American Kaillie Humphries took the two-woman bobsled title in her first season since switching from Canada.

Lake Placid is now expected to host the 2025 World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships.

MORE: How the first Black male U.S. Winter Olympians changed bobsled

