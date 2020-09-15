TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Karsten Warholm
Getty Images

Warholm, Duplantis continue record chases; Rome TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Bobsled skeleton Bobsled, skeleton world championships moved out of Lake Placid Cathy Freeman How Cathy Freeman came to light the Olympic cauldron in Sydney Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France

Karsten Warholm and Mondo Duplantis aren’t done record chasing this season.

Warholm, the world 400m hurdles champion from Norway, and Duplantis, the pole vault sensation from Sweden, continue pursuits of long-standing world records at a Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday.

NBCSN coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold also streams live for subscribers.

Warholm takes his fifth crack this summer at the 28-year-old world record in the 400m hurdles, set at the Barcelona Olympics by American Kevin Young.

Since July 2019, the Norwegian clocked four of the 12 fastest times in history. That included his personal best at his last Diamond League appearance — 46.87 seconds to miss the record by .09 after clipping the last hurdle (just as Young did in 1992).

Warholm will either end his season in Rome or continue to the Norwegian Championships in Bergen on Sunday, his agent said.

Duplantis already broke the pole vault world record twice in February, raising it to 6.18 meters at indoor meets.

But he pursues the outdoor best as well, held by Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka (6.14 from 1994). The 20-year-old raised in Louisiana has taken 13 unsuccessful attempts at 6.15 meters in the last 32 days.

Duplantis is expected to end his season in Doha next week.

Here are the Rome entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

11:45 a.m. ET — Women’s High Jump
12:25 p.m. — Men’s Pole Vault
12:40 — Men’s High Jump
12:43 — Women’s 400m
12:53 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
1:03 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
1:13 — Men’s 400m
1:20 — Men’s 3000m
1:30 — Men’s Shot Put
1:38 — Women’s 100m Hurdles
1:47 — Men’s 110m Hurdles
1:55 — Women’s 800m
2:05 — Women’s 100m
2:15 — Men’s 100m

Here are three events to watch (statistics via Tilastopaja.org):

Men’s Pole Vault — 12:25 p.m.
Duplantis hasn’t faced much competition this season, but this field does include former world-record holder and 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie of France. Duplantis’ routine has been to win the competition, then raise the bar to 6.15 meters for record attempts. Bubka is the only man to ever clear a higher height outdoors than Duplantis’ personal best of 6.07.

Men’s 400m Hurdles — 1:03 p.m.
Nobody else in the field has been within 1.4 seconds of Warholm’s personal best. He may not get a challenge from anybody else, but Warholm has been just fine running by himself this season, breaking the 300m hurdles world record in a solo race. He bounced back well from a 47.62 last week to clock 47.08 in Berlin on Sunday, putting him back on record watch in Rome.

Women’s 100m — 2:05 p.m.
No chance the world record falls here. But significant for the presence of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, set to race outside Jamaica for the first time since the 2019 World Championships, where she was shockingly fourth in the 100m and withdrew from the 200m before the semifinals. Thompson ranks second in the world this year at 10.88 seconds, trailing countrywoman and fellow Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (who ran 10.86 but is not in the Rome field). Also in Rome: Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou, a medalist at the last two world championships, and 2018 U.S. champion Aleia Hobbs.

MORE: Trayvon Bromell’s return from destruction, death to sprinting

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Egan Bernal, injured, plummets further as Tour de France enters decisive days

By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Bobsled skeleton Bobsled, skeleton world championships moved out of Lake Placid Cathy Freeman How Cathy Freeman came to light the Olympic cauldron in Sydney Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France

An injured Egan Bernal, his Tour de France title defense already extinguished, lost even more time in the 16th stage on Tuesday as the overall leaders prepared for the event’s highest summit finish on Wednesday.

Bernal, a Colombian who last year became the first South American to win the Tour, dropped off the back of peloton near the start of the day’s penultimate climb.

He fell from eight minutes behind in the overall standings to 19:04 back of leader Primoz Roglic, reportedly citing knee and back problems.

“It’s a bit of a test of pride, passion, and character now,” Ineos team manager Dave Brailsford said, according to VeloNews.com. “As far as we are concerned, this is the first day of trying to win the Tour next year.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Ineos Grenadiers’ streak of five straight Tour crowns dating to 2015 — when it was Team Sky led by Chris Froome — will end when the three-week race finishes in Paris on Sunday. Froome, a four-time Tour winner leaving for a new team next season, and 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas were both left off the Ineos Tour squad.

The justification was that neither was physically ready for a three-week Grand Tour, especially Froome, coming back from a June 2020 crash into the wall of a house that nearly ended his career.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but I didn’t gamble with the selection,” Brailsford said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “They were big decisions. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. I’m sure that people have a lot to say, but they’re not privy to the facts that I’ve got.”

In the four remaining competitive stages, Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are expected to duel to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour.

Roglic, of the new dominant team Jumbo-Visma, kept his 40-second lead over younger Pogacar on Tuesday. Pogacar attacked twice in the last two kilometers of the minor finishing climb, but Roglic followed him each time.

Sixteen minutes earlier, German Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe won the stage from a breakaway, but he has no hope of making the overall podium.

The Tour continues Wednesday with the 17th stage, a more daunting mountain day starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host of Grenoble and finishing at Meribel, a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET.

Roglic and Pogacar both called Wednesday the “Queen Stage,” or the most demanding.

“Tadej is the closest rival, and I expect he’ll try to attack,” Roglic said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “The other guys will probably look after each other.”

MORE: How Roglic beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 15, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Bobsled skeleton Bobsled, skeleton world championships moved out of Lake Placid Cathy Freeman How Cathy Freeman came to light the Olympic cauldron in Sydney Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 70:06:47
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:40
4. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +1:34
4. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:45
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +2:03
6. Richie Porte (AUS) — +2:13
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +2:16
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:15
9. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +5:19
10. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +5:43
14. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +17:43
16. Egan Bernal (COL) — +19:04
18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +35:06
31. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +1:23:44
32. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +1:24:01

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 269 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 224
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 212
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 166
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 34
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 33
5. Nans Peters (FRA) — 32

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 70:07:27
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +2:35
3. Egan Bernal (COL) — +18:24
4. Valentina Madouas (FRA) — +1:20:34
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:23:51

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions