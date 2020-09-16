TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 16, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 74:56:04
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:57
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:26
4. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:05
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:14
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +3:24
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +3:27
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +4:18
9. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +5:19

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 278 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 231
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 218
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 171
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 66 points
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 63
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — 51
4. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36
5. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 74:57:01
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:21

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot TV, live stream schedule

US Open Winged Foot
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The 120th U.S. Open airs live on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock with nearly 45 hours of live tournament coverage from Winged Foot Golf Club starting Thursday.

NBC Sports airs the U.S. Open for the first time since its 20-year run from 1995-2014. The USGA announced in June that the media rights for its championships transferred to NBC Universal through 2026, renewing a partnership that began in 1954 with the first U.S. Open to air on TV.

The field includes 48 of the top 50 male golfers in the world, led by No. 1 Dustin Johnson and including 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Primary live coverage will be supplemented by alternate feeds of featured groups, featured holes, aU.S. Open 360 and a U.S. Open pop-up channel on Peacock. More details are here.

There are Olympic connections: the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Opens are Olympic qualifying tournaments, where world ranking points go into determining the 60-player field for the Tokyo Games. The field will be taken from the Official World Golf Ranking immediately after the 2021 U.S. Open.

Longtime Olympic fans will recognize the musical refrain synonymous with NBC’s U.S. Open broadcasts. Yanni‘s “In Celebration of Man” was first used with the intro to the 1992 Barcelona Games preview show.

MORE: As U.S. Open starts, what U.S. Olympic golf team looks like

2020 U.S. Open Golf TV, Live Stream Schedule

Day Time (ET) Round Channel
Thursday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Round 1 GOLF Channel | STREAM
2-5 p.m. NBC | STREAM
5-7 p.m. Peacock | STREAM
Friday 7:30-9:30 a.m. Round 2 Peacock | STREAM
9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GOLF Channel | STREAM
4-7 p.m. NBC | STREAM
Saturday 9-11 a.m. Round 3 Peacock | STREAM
11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. NBC | STREAM
Sunday 8-10 a.m. Round 4 Peacock | STREAM
10 a.m.-12 p.m. GOLF Channel | STREAM
12-6 p.m. NBC | STREAM

As U.S. Open starts, Olympic men’s golf picture far from settled

Dustin Johnson
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Dustin Johnson is grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau for the first two rounds of this week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot. It’s possible none of them will play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Such is the qualifying scenario for one of the hardest teams to make in all Olympic sports — the U.S. men’s golf roster.

The top four Americans in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after the 2021 U.S. Open will qualify outright for the Tokyo Games (assuming they are top 15 in the world, which at this point looks certain).

Since the OWGR is made up of a golfer’s results from the last two years, many tournaments with Olympic qualifying points at stake have already been played. This week’s U.S. Open, as a major, carries a significant amount of points (though next year’s U.S. Open will have the most points, as the ranking places greater weight on recent tournaments).

U.S. OPEN: NBC TV Schedule | GolfChannel.com Coverage

Johnson, coming off his FedEx Cup title, is ranked No. 1 in the world and No. 1 in Olympic qualifying.

But back in March, he ruled out playing in the Tokyo Olympics had they been held as originally planned in 2020. Johnson prioritized the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which were to start two weeks after the Olympic tournament on the other side of the world.

Much has changed in the last six months. The Olympics, now postponed to 2021. The PGA Tour schedule added an extra week between the Olympic tournament and the Playoffs next year (though the inserted tournament is a World Golf Championships event). And Johnson is now a FedEx Cup champion, crossing off a career goal.

Johnson’s manager said Tuesday that his golfer’s Olympic plans have not been discussed lately.

“We will likely sit down and look at the schedule later this year and formulate a plan for 2021,” David Winkle said in an email.

Golf Channel rankings guru Alan Robison has Johnson followed by Justin ThomasCollin Morikawa and Webb Simpson in the current U.S. Olympic qualifying standings. If Johnson passes on an Olympic spot, Xander Schauffele is next in line.

As of now, the following players would not qualify for the Olympics outright despite being ranked Nos. 7-11 in the world: Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay. They would qualify for any other significant tournament (and for the Olympics if they were from any other country), but Tokyo is proving the most exclusive event for Americans with just the four spots available.

Last year at this time, Koepka led Olympic qualifying. He appeared a shoo-in for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

But with the Olympics pushed back a year, his points from winning the 2019 PGA Championship and placing fourth or better in last year’s other three majors were downgraded significantly with OWGR recency weighting. He has just one top-five finish in the last 12 months, while other Americans surged.

Likewise, Woods put himself in 2020 Olympic contention by winning the 2019 Masters and last October’s Zozo Championship in Japan.

But Woods, who continues to play a limited schedule (which the OWGR formula discourages), has finished higher than 37th in one tournament in 2020 (a tie for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January).

He slid outside the top 20 in the OWGR and well outside the top 10 in U.S. Olympic qualifying. For Woods and just about any American, a victory at Winged Foot would put them in Olympic contention.

Koepka will miss the U.S. Open after battling knee and hip injuries. Fortunately for him and Woods, the biggest tournaments in Olympic qualifying are still to come, including a pair of Masters.

MORE: 'Road to Tokyo' Olympic, Paralympic channel launches on Peacock

