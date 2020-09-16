TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

Associated PressSep 16, 2020, 5:45 AM EDT
GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has pulled out of the race ahead of a mammoth stage in the Alps, his Ineos Grenadiers team said Wednesday.

Bernal had been struggling since last weekend’s stage in the Jura mountains, where he dropped more than seven minutes on the main contenders and slipped out of contention.

Hampered by back pain, the 23-year-old rider lost more time during Tuesday’s first Alpine stage.

Bernal was in 16th place overall, 19 minutes and fours seconds behind race leader Primoz Roglic.

“This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances,” Bernal said. “I have the greatest respect for this race and I’m already looking forward to coming back in the years ahead.”

Last year, Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour, and the youngest champion of the post-World War II era. His team said Bernal will try to recover as quickly as possible and redefine his goals for the rest of the season.

“We have taken this decision with Egans’ best interests at heart,” Ineos manager Dave Brailsford said. “Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many Tours ahead of him.”

Bernal’s withdrawal marked the end of Ineos’ dominance at cycling’s biggest event.

The successful period started in 2012 with Bradley Wiggins’ victory, when the team was called Team Sky. The squad won seven of the last eight editions with four different riders, but its best-placed rider this year is Richard Carapaz, who stood 14th ahead of Wednesday’s Stage 17.

Arguably the toughest, the trek features the Col de La Madeleine and the Col de La Loze, the Tour’s highest point this year at 2,304 meters.

The traffic-free pass between the ski resorts of Meribel and Courchevel was opened to cyclists this year after a forest track was paved by local authorities. The last six kilometers of the climb are particularly difficult, with very steep sections and sharp turns.

Miguel Angel Lopez wins Tour de France queen stage; Primoz Roglic ups lead

Miguel Angel Lopez
Associated PressSep 16, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic finished 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.

The 170-kilometer (105.4-mile) trek’s final ascent to the Méribel ski station was the high point of this year’s race at 2,304 meters, winding up a Loze pass never before ridden for 21.5 kilometers and with tortuous gradients of 24%.

Lopez timed his attack perfectly with just under 3 kilometers to go while Roglic accelerated away from Pogacar, who clawed some of the gap back but may have bid farewell to his chances of winning the Tour.

Roglic is 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar with four stages remaining. Lopez overtook Rigoberto Urán to move up to third overall and is 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Roglic heading into another testing mountain stage on Thursday.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 16, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 74:56:04
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:57
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:26
4. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:05
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:14
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +3:24
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +3:27
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +4:18
9. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +5:19

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 278 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 231
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 218
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 171
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 66 points
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 63
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — 51
4. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36
5. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 74:57:01
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:21

