2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot TV, live stream schedule

The 120th U.S. Open airs live on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock with nearly 45 hours of live tournament coverage from Winged Foot Golf Club starting Thursday.
NBC Sports airs the U.S. Open for the first time since its 20-year run from 1995-2014. The USGA announced in June that the media rights for its championships transferred to NBC Universal through 2026, renewing a partnership that began in 1954 with the first U.S. Open to air on TV.
The field includes 48 of the top 50 male golfers in the world, led by No. 1 Dustin Johnson and including 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.
Primary live coverage will be supplemented by alternate feeds of featured groups, featured holes, aU.S. Open 360 and a U.S. Open pop-up channel on Peacock. More details are here.
There are Olympic connections: the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Opens are Olympic qualifying tournaments, where world ranking points go into determining the 60-player field for the Tokyo Games. The field will be taken from the Official World Golf Ranking immediately after the 2021 U.S. Open.
Longtime Olympic fans will recognize the musical refrain synonymous with NBC’s U.S. Open broadcasts. Yanni‘s “In Celebration of Man” was first used with the intro to the 1992 Barcelona Games preview show.
2020 U.S. Open Golf TV, Live Stream Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Round
|Channel
|Thursday
|7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Round 1
|GOLF Channel | STREAM
|
|2-5 p.m.
|
|NBC | STREAM
|
|5-7 p.m.
|
|Peacock | STREAM
|Friday
|7:30-9:30 a.m.
|Round 2
|Peacock | STREAM
|
|9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|
|GOLF Channel | STREAM
|
|4-7 p.m.
|
|NBC | STREAM
|Saturday
|9-11 a.m.
|Round 3
|Peacock | STREAM
|
|11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|
|NBC | STREAM
|Sunday
|8-10 a.m.
|Round 4
|Peacock | STREAM
|
|10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|
|GOLF Channel | STREAM
|
|12-6 p.m.
|
|NBC | STREAM
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.
Roglic finished 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.
The 170-kilometer (105.4-mile) trek’s final ascent to the Méribel ski station was the high point of this year’s race at 2,304 meters, winding up a Loze pass never before ridden for 21.5 kilometers and with tortuous gradients of 24%.
Lopez timed his attack perfectly with just under 3 kilometers to go while Roglic accelerated away from Pogacar, who clawed some of the gap back but may have bid farewell to his chances of winning the Tour.
Roglic is 57 seconds ahead of Pogacar with four stages remaining. Lopez overtook Rigoberto Urán to move up to third overall and is 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Roglic heading into another testing mountain stage on Thursday.
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 17 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 74:56:04
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:57
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:26
4. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:05
5. Adam Yates (GBR) — +3:14
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +3:24
7. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +3:27
8. Enric Mas (ESP) — +4:18
9. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +5:19
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 278 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 231
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 218
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 171
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 66 points
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 63
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — 51
4. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36
5. Pierre Rolland (FRA) — 36
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 74:57:01
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:21
