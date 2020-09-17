TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Annemiek van Vleuten
Getty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten out of world championships after Giro Rosa crash

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Annemiek van Vleuten will miss next week’s world road cycling championships after breaking her left wrist in a crash at the Giro Rosa stage race in Italy on Thursday.

Van Vleuten, a 37-year-old from the Netherlands, will not defend her world title in the road race.

She’s also a two-time world champion in the time trial. Last year, she placed third behind American Chloé Dygert and Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen in the race of truth at worlds in Great Britain.

In this Olympic cycle, van Vleuten returned to the top of cycling after a horrific crash in the Rio Olympic road race.

She suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch while leading with about seven miles to go.

The world championships air live on Olympic Channel next week from Imola, Italy. The women’s time trial is Thursday and road race is Saturday.

Mondo Duplantis breaks Sergey Bubka’s outdoor pole vault world record

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Mondo Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor pole vault world record, clearing 6.15 meters at a Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday.

Duplantis, the Swede who was born and raised in Louisiana, already held the overall pole vault world record, which he broke on consecutive Saturdays in February in indoor meets and raised to 6.18 meters.

Outdoors, Duplantis took 14 unsuccessful attempts at 6.15 meters in the last two months before clearing on his second try in Rome.

“Everybody kept talking about it, it was a big chip on my shoulder and I feel I had to do it to have people stop asking me this question,” Duplantis said, according to meet organizers. “When I did it, it was more relief than joy.”

Duplantis, a 20-year-old with a Swedish mom and American dad, turned professional last year after one season at LSU. He took silver at last year’s world championships behind American Sam Kendricks.

The Ukrainian Bubka broke the world record 17 times in the 1980s and ’90s, including by one centimeter on nine occasions from 1988-1994, taking advantage of bonus money each time he raised it.

Full Rome results are here. The Diamond League season concludes in Doha on Sept. 25.

In other events in Rome, Rio Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the world’s fastest women’s 100m in the world this year, 10.85 seconds.

Thompson-Herah, fifth and fourth at the last two world championships, supplanted fellow Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.86 in Kingston on Aug. 22. Fraser-Pryce was not in the Rome field.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles in 47.07 seconds, the ninth-fastest time in history. Warholm, the second-fastest ever in the event, has been chasing American Kevin Young‘s world record of 46.78 from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics all season.

Ineos teammates cross Tour de France stage finish together for win

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Ineos Grenadiers teammates Michał Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz embraced as they finished the Tour de France’s 18th stage together, one day after their leader and defending champion Egan Bernal withdrew from the race.

Kwiatkowski of Poland was given the win for barely crossing ahead of Carapaz, though neither made a serious play to beat the other on the last full mountain stage of the three-week event.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic kept his 57-second lead over countryman Tadej Pogacar and appears destined to become the first man from his nation to win the Tour on Sunday.

Ineos, which won the previous five Tours among Chris FroomeGeraint Thomas and Bernal, was left to chase stage wins after Bernal plummeted in the overall standings in the last week before his abandon before Wednesday’s queen stage.

Kwiatkowski earned his first Tour stage win after spending the previous three Tours as a super domestique for winners Froome, Thomas and Bernal. Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d’Italia champion, took over the polka-dot jersey leading the King of the Mountains standings.

“I can’t describe how grateful I am to the whole team as well as Richard,” said Kwiatkowski, the 2014 World road race champion. “I get some nice moments in cycling but that was a new experience. I’ve got goosebumps for the last, I don’t know [how many] kilometers.”

There are two stages left before the largely ceremonial ride into Paris on Sunday.  Friday’s stage is flat and an opportunity for the sprinters who made it through the mountains to battle it out. NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage airs at 7 a.m. ET.

Then, on Saturday, the podium will be confirmed after a 22-mile time trial finishing with a category-one climb.

“We are one day closer to Paris, but we are still not there yet,” Roglic said. “We keep focusing on ourselves and we have to be ready if something unexpected happens in tomorrow’s stage. I feel good, and I am very confident for tomorrow and Saturday’s time trial.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

