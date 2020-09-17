Naomi Osaka to miss French Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Naomi Osaka will miss the French Open that starts on Sept. 27, citing a sore hamstring and the tight turnaround from winning the U.S. Open last Saturday.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay — these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time,” was posted on Osaka’s social media.

Osaka played U.S. Open matches with her left hamstring wrapped after withdrawing before the Western & Southern Open final last month due to a hamstring injury.

Osaka, who also won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, lost in the third round at Roland Garros the last two years.

Reigning French Open champion Ash Barty of Australia previously announced she will not play in Paris, citing health risks of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic and an inability to train with her coach, who is in a different Australian state.

The top women’s seeds at the French Open are expected to be Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

