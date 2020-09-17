TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD
Naomi Osaka
Getty Images

Naomi Osaka to miss French Open

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Naomi Osaka will miss the French Open that starts on Sept. 27, citing a sore hamstring and the tight turnaround from winning the U.S. Open last Saturday.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay — these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time,” was posted on Osaka’s social media.

Osaka played U.S. Open matches with her left hamstring wrapped after withdrawing before the Western & Southern Open final last month due to a hamstring injury.

Osaka, who also won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, lost in the third round at Roland Garros the last two years.

Reigning French Open champion Ash Barty of Australia previously announced she will not play in Paris, citing health risks of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic and an inability to train with her coach, who is in a different Australian state.

The top women’s seeds at the French Open are expected to be Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Annemiek van Vleuten out of world championships after Giro Rosa crash

Annemiek van Vleuten
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Annemiek van Vleuten will miss next week’s world road cycling championships after breaking her left wrist in a crash at the Giro Rosa stage race in Italy on Thursday.

Van Vleuten, a 37-year-old from the Netherlands, will not defend her world title in the road race.

She’s also a two-time world champion in the time trial. Last year, she placed third behind American Chloé Dygert and Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen in the race of truth at worlds in Great Britain.

In this Olympic cycle, van Vleuten returned to the top of cycling after a horrific crash in the Rio Olympic road race.

She suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch while leading with about seven miles to go.

The world championships air live on Olympic Channel next week from Imola, Italy. The women’s time trial is Thursday and road race is Saturday.

Mondo Duplantis breaks Sergey Bubka’s outdoor pole vault world record

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Mondo Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor pole vault world record, clearing 6.15 meters at a Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday.

Duplantis, the Swede who was born and raised in Louisiana, already held the overall pole vault world record, which he broke on consecutive Saturdays in February in indoor meets and raised to 6.18 meters.

Outdoors, Duplantis took 14 unsuccessful attempts at 6.15 meters in the last two months before clearing on his second try in Rome.

“Everybody kept talking about it, it was a big chip on my shoulder and I feel I had to do it to have people stop asking me this question,” Duplantis said, according to meet organizers. “When I did it, it was more relief than joy.”

Duplantis, a 20-year-old with a Swedish mom and American dad, turned professional last year after one season at LSU. He took silver at last year’s world championships behind American Sam Kendricks.

The Ukrainian Bubka broke the world record 17 times in the 1980s and ’90s, including by one centimeter on nine occasions from 1988-1994, taking advantage of bonus money each time he raised it.

Full Rome results are here. The Diamond League season concludes in Doha on Sept. 25.

In other events in Rome, Rio Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the world’s fastest women’s 100m in the world this year, 10.85 seconds.

Thompson-Herah, fifth and fourth at the last two world championships, supplanted fellow Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.86 in Kingston on Aug. 22. Fraser-Pryce was not in the Rome field.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles in 47.07 seconds, the ninth-fastest time in history. Warholm, the second-fastest ever in the event, has been chasing American Kevin Young‘s world record of 46.78 from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics all season.

