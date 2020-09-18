TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD

Tour de France race of truth to decide champ; Peter Sagan’s run likely ends

By OlympicTalkSep 18, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
The stage is set to decide the Tour de France winner on Saturday.

After Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark won Friday’s 19th stage of 21, where the overall leaders finished together, eyes turn to Saturday’s 22-mile individual time trial — otherwise known as the race of truth (6:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

A Slovenian is extremely likely to win a Tour title for the first time.

Primoz Roglic, a former world junior champion ski jumper, has been in the yellow jersey for nearly two weeks. He leads countryman Tadej Pogacar by 57 seconds going into the last two stages. Sunday’s finisher is a ceremonial ride into Paris where the leaders are not expected to attack each other.

Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia, who crashed directly into a road sign on the first stage, is in third, 1:27 behind Roglic. Lopez is comfortably on the podium, given fourth place Richie Porte of Australia is another 1:39 behind.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Even with a finishing first-category climb, the time trial distance of 22 miles makes it difficult for Pogacar to make up his deficit on Roglic. If there’s any podium battle on Saturday, it could be between Pogacar and Lopez for second place.

Pogacar, at 21, is bidding to become the youngest Tour de France podium finisher since 1909, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

The Slovenians from different teams owned this Tour while defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia and the formerly dominant Ineos Grenadiers struggled and eventually abandoned on Wednesday.

One competition that all but wrapped up Friday was for the green jersey going to the Tour’s top sprinter.

Sam Bennett is in line to become the second Irishman to win that title after Sean Kelly, who did so four times in the 1980s.

Bennett goes into the weekend with a 55-point lead over Slovakian Peter Sagan, who won the title in each of his last seven Tours that he has finished, a record total.

With a maximum 70 points available for one sprinter left, Bennett would clinch the title by finishing eighth on Sunday and picking up a handful of intermediate sprint points.

MORE: Slovenia’s president is all about the Tour de France

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 18, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 18 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 83:29:41
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:57
3. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:27
4. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:06
5. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +3:28
6. Enric Mas (ESP) — +4:19
7. Adam Yates (GBR) — +5:55
8. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +6:05
9. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +7:24
10. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) — +12:12
13. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +17:48
15. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +35:54
17. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +57:49
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +1:56:21
36. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +2:11:36
DNF. Egan Bernal (COL)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 319 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 264
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 250
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 173
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — 74 points
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 72
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 67
4. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 62
5. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — 51

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 83:30:38
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +3:22
3. Valentin Madouas (FRA) — +1:35:35
4. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:51:32
5. Lennard Kamna (GER) — +2:10:21

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Ryan Lochte’s first individual Olympic gold medal went missing

Ryan Lochte
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 18, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
Ryan Lochte said his “No. 1” gold medal from his first individual Olympic title in 2008 went missing.

“I don’t know where it is,” Lochte told Graham Bensinger in an interview clip published Wednesday. “I have a couple guesses.”

Lochte believed a former agent or his mom had the medal, but said they told him they don’t have it.

The gold medal carries added emotional weight for Lochte. It came in the 200m backstroke at the 2008 Beijing Games, where Lochte broke his own world record.

Before that, Lochte earned relay golds, plus individual silver and bronze medals behind Michael Phelps in his previous individual Olympic events. About a half-hour after the 200m backstroke in Beijing, Lochte took another bronze in a race won by Phelps.

But the 200m back in Beijing was all about Lochte, defeating the defending Olympic champion Aaron Peirsol, who beat Lochte at the Olympic Trials and tied Lochte’s world record in Omaha.

In the Water Cube crowd, Lochte’s father and first swim coach, Steven, cried. He previously told his son that he was a good swimmer, but greatness came when you break a world record and win a gold medal in the Olympics.

“When he did the parade around the pool, he got up on the bleachers, and I leaned over the railing,” Steven said in “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” an NBC Sports film on Peacock. “I whispered, ‘You’re great.'”

Lochte remembered it.

“I could just see the tears of joy coming from him and how proud he was of me,” he said.

Lochte, 36, is bidding to qualify for his fifth Olympics next year and to become the second-oldest U.S. Olympic swimmer in history after Dara Torres.

He is coming back from suspensions for his Rio gas-station incident and then for receiving an IV infusion of an illegal amount of a legal substance. Lochte was caught because he published a photo of the infusion on social media.

His best chance to qualify for the Olympics appears to be in the 200m individual medley, where Lochte is a four-time world champion and the world-record holder. He ranks fifth among Americans in the event since the start of 2019. The top two at trials in June qualify for Tokyo.

MORE: ‘In Deep with Ryan Lochte’: Watch clips from Peacock film

