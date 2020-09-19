TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | U.S. OPEN | TRACK AND FIELD

Tadej Pogacar stuns Primoz Roglic, set to win Tour de France

By OlympicTalkSep 19, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tadej Pogacar overtook countryman Primoz Roglic and is set to become the youngest Tour de France champion since 1904, the second-youngest in history and the first Slovenian champion.

Pogacar, who turns 22 on Monday, overcame a 57-second deficit to Roglic and won Saturday’s penultimate stage, a 22-mile time trial with a finishing four-mile climb. He is 59 seconds ahead of Roglic after three weeks and 84 hours of total racing.

“Actually, my dream was just to be [in] the Tour de France,” Pogacar said. “I cannot believe it, and if you ask me in one week, one month, I will still not believe it, probably.”

Pogacar won the stage by 81 seconds, greater than the margin separating second place from eighth place after 55 minutes on the roads. Roglic was fifth.

It’s reminiscent of American Greg LeMond surpassing Frenchman Laurent Fignon in the time trial finale of the 1989 Tour.

That final margin was the closest in Tour history — eight seconds. This one would be the 11th time in Tour history that the difference is less than a minute, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

“I struggled with everything, just not enough power,” Roglic said. “I was just more and more without the power that I obviously needed. I was just really giving everything till the end.”

Australian Richie Porte will join Pogacar and Roglic on the podium after moving up from fourth place going into the time trial. Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, who came into the day in third, dropped to sixth.

It’s the first time since 2007 that everybody on the final Tour de France podium will be there for the first time.

Sunday’s finale is the traditional ceremonial ride into Paris where the overall leaders don’t attack each other.

Pogacar is riding his first Tour de France and in his second season as a professional cyclist with a World Tour team.

Last September, he finished third in the Vuelta a Espana, one of three Grand Tours, which Roglic won. At the time, Pogacar became the youngest Grand Tour podium finisher since 1974.

“I knew that I can be with the best, that I can follow,” after the Vuelta, Pogacar said, “but I never thought that I would win already this year, especially in this season that was really strange.”

UAE Team Emirates initially planned to use Pogacar to support Fabio Aru, but the Slovenian’s continued emergence changed the plan.

“I’m going [to the Tour] firstly to learn,” Pogacar said in May. “But if I have a chance to show what I can do, I will.”

Pogacar was Robin to Roglic’s Batman for most of this Tour.

Roglic wore the yellow jersey as race leader the last two weeks. heading the dominant Jumbo-Visma team. Pogacar donned the white jersey for the highest-placed rider 25 and under, though he was on a weaker team.

But when they went head-to-head on climbs, Pogacar usually stuck with Roglic, sometimes riding away from him.

When it came down to the final climb on Saturday, with no team support in what they call the race of truth, Pogacar showed who was the strongest Slovenian.

“[Roglic] was really superior through the whole Tour,” Pogacar said. “He must be devastated, but that’s bike racing, I guess. Today I beat him, and that was it.”

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 19, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 20 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 84:26:33
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:59
3. Richie Porte (AUS) — +3:30
4. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +5:58
5. Enric Mas (ESP) — +6:07
6. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +6:47
7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +7:48
8. Rigberto Uran (COL) — +8:02
9. Adam Yates (GBR) — +9:25
10. Damiano Caruso (ITA) — +14:03
13. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +24:44
15. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +42:20
17. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +1:02:46
29. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +1:59:33
36. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +2:17:41
DNF. Egan Bernal (COL)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 319 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 264
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 250
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 173
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 82 points
2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — 74
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 67
4. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 62
5. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — 51

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 84:26:33
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — +6:07
3. Valentin Madouas (FRA) — +1:42:22
4. Dani Martinez (COL) — +1:54:51
5. Lennard Kamna (GER) — +2:14:33

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 19, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 7 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN