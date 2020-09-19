2020 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)

Flat

Start: 8:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.

Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m.

Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.

Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles)

Flat

Start: 6:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.

Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.

Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles

Hilly

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.

Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.

Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.



Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.

Stage 7/Sept. 4: Millau-Lavaur (104 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.

Quick Preview: Termed flat, but the profile shows early hills in a windy region for the last stage before two days in the mountains.



Stage 8/Sept. 5: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne-Loudenvielle (88 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of back-to-back days climbing the Pyrenees. A five-mile descent before the last flat kilometer could favor risk-taking downhillers.

Stage 9/Sept. 6: Pau-Laruns (95 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:27 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de Marie Blanque, the last of five categorized climbs, receive time bonuses going into the first rest day.

Stage 10/Sept. 8: Ile D’Oleron-Ile de Re (105 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:45 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.

Quick Preview: For the first time in Tour history, a stage starts and finishes on two different islands. On the West Coast of France, it’s the only stage this year without a categorized climb.

Stage 11/Sept. 9: Chatelaillon-Plage-Poitiers (104 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:40 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: A straightforward stage through marshlands should produce a sprint winner.



Stage 12/Sept. 10: Chauvigny-Sarran (135 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:11 a.m.

Quick Preview: Longest stage of the Tour with time bonuses for the first three over the last of four categorized climbs.



Stage 13/Sept. 11: Chatel-Guyon-Puy Mary (119 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:02 a.m.

Quick Preview: Longest mountain day of the Tour, kicking off a stretch of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch. Summit finish atop an extinct volcano.



Stage 14/Sept. 12: Clermont-Ferrand-Lyon (121 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:57 a.m.

Quick Preview: A bit of a respite amid an otherwise mountainous stretch of days finishes in France’s third-largest city.



Stage 15/Sept. 13: Lyon-Grand Colombier (108 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:50 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.

Quick Preview: Before the second rest day, climbs up the Grand Colombier from three different sides. The summit finish includes a 10 percent grade for the last 400 meters.



Stage 16/Sept. 15: La Tour-Du-Pin-Villard-De-Lans (102 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:20 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m.

Quick Preview: A day in the heart of the Alps. Overall contender Primoz Roglic won a stage finish at the Col de Porte at August’s Criterium du Dauphine.



Stage 17/Sept. 16: Grenoble-Meribel (106 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:21 a.m.

Quick Preview: A more daunting mountain day, starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host site and finishing at a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour.



Stage 18/Sept. 17: Meribel-La Roche-Sur-Foron (109 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last mountain stage of the Tour and the last significant opportunity for race leaders to gain time before the individual time trial.



Stage 19/Sept. 18: Bourg-En-Bresse-Champagnole (103 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:45 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:37 a.m.

Quick Preview: Sprinters who made it through the Pyrenees and Alps in good form are favored here while GC leaders ready for the time trial.



Stage 20/Sept. 19: Lure-La Planche Des Belles Filles (22 miles)

Individual Time Trial

Start: 7 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 12:09 p.m.

Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour for the yellow jersey. If it’s close, it will come down to who best handles the last climb of nearly four miles.



Stage 21/Sept. 20: Mantes-La-Jolie-Paris (76 miles)

Flat

Start: 10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 12:58 p.m.

Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.



