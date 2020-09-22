How to watch the 2020 French Open

NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel combine to air daily live coverage of the French Open starting Sunday.
NBC’s broadcasts begin on that first day from 12-3 p.m. with first-round matches. Coverage continues the middle weekend on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service.
Rafael Nadal goes for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros, where he can tie Roger Federer‘s male record of 20 career Grand Slam singles titles. Federer will miss the tournament after undergoing two knee surgeries this year.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is also in the field, going for his second French Open title after being defaulted from the U.S. Open for striking a ball that hit a linesperson in the fourth round.
The women’s field is led by 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep and two-time winner Serena Williams, continuing her pursuit of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Not in the field: reigning champion Ash Barty (coronavirus travel concerns) and U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka (hamstring).
NBC first aired the French Open in 1975 and has done it annually since 1983.
French Open TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC
|Monday, Sept. 28
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Tuesday, Sept. 29
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, Oct. 1
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, Oct. 2
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 4
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Monday, Oct. 5
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Tuesday, Oct. 6
|6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, Oct. 7
|6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, Oct. 8
|5 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semis
|11 a.m.
|NBC, NBCSN
|Friday, Oct. 9
|5 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semis
|11 a.m.
|NBC, NBCSN
|Saturday, Oct. 10
|9 a.m.
|NBC
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, Oct. 11
|9 a.m.
|NBC
|Men’s Final