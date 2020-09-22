2020 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Road Cycling Championships air live on Olympic Channel and stream live for NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers starting Thursday from Imola, Italy.

The event was moved from Switzerland and consolidated to senior individual races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Chloé Dygert defends her time trial title from a year ago, when she became the youngest man or woman to win the event and prevailed by the largest margin in history.

Dygert, aiming to compete on the road and the track at the Tokyo Olympics, is again expected to do battle with a deep Dutch team.

That group may not include 2019 road race champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who crashed out of the Giro Rosa last week with a broken left wrist. Van Vleuten ruled herself out of worlds that day but later said she may be able to race in Imola.

Australian Rohan Dennis bids to tie the record of three straight time trial world titles shared by Jeannie Longo, Michael Rogers and Tony Martin.

Dennis’ biggest threat may be Belgian Wout van Aert, a cyclo-cross world champion who at the Tour de France won two stages, paced climbs and placed fourth in the time trial.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who last year became the youngest-ever male podium finisher in a senior worlds event, is out after fracturing his pelvis in a race crash last month.

New Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar headlines a road race lacking 2019 champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark and three-time champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia.

2020 World Road Cycling Championships TV Schedule