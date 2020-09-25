Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American Chloé Dygert crashed over a guard rail in the world road cycling championships time trial, where she appeared en route to a repeat title, and underwent leg surgery as a result.

Dygert, who last year won by the largest margin in history as the youngest-ever champion, lost control of her bike while approaching a curve to the right.

Her front wheel bobbled, and she collided with the barricade, flipping over into an area with grass.

“I remember thinking what if I can get my bike can I still win?” was posted on Dygert’s social media at 6:01 a.m. local time the next day. “The first thing I remember was asking [USA Cycling chief of sport performance Jim Miller] if I was done.. Then I looked down and saw my leg.”

Dygert, who had a left leg laceration, was tended to by several people, put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in Bologna, about 25 miles from the worlds host of Imola.

“We are relieved that this crash was not worse than what it could have been,” Miller said in a press release. “While this crash is distressing, Chloe is young and a fighter. With Chloe’s determination, we know she will be back riding before we know it. For now, we want her to focus on healing.”

About 10 minutes after the crash, Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen won her first time trial title.

Van der Breggen took silver the last three years behind Dygert and countrywoman Annemiek van Vleuten, who missed this year’s race after breaking her wrist last week in the Giro Rosa.

Dygert, 23, had a 26-second lead at the 14-kilometer time check of the 31-kilometer race. Full results are here.

Dygert qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when she won last year’s world time trial title. She has been bidding to make the Olympics on the road and the track.

Worlds continue Friday with the men’s time trial airing on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold for Cycling Pass subscribers at 8:15 a.m. ET. A full TV schedule is here.

