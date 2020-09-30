TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Coco Gauff
Getty Images

Coco Gauff eliminated from French Open

Associated PressSep 30, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Grand Prix Final Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed Elizabet Tursynbaeva World silver medalist opts out of figure skating Grand Prix Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Tokyo Olympic torch relay sets date to resume

PARIS (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff’s French Open debut ended in the second round after she double-faulted 19 times in a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 loss to 159th-ranked qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Gauff double-faulted twice in the last game of the 2-hour, 11-minute match.

The 16-year-old Gauff has reached at least the third round at the other three major tournaments.

For Trevisan, a 26-year-old from Italy, this was her first victory in a Grand Slam match played to its conclusion.

She lost in the first round at the Australian Open this year in her first appearance at a major, then advanced Sunday at Roland Garros when her opponent, Camila Giorgi, stopped playing in the second set because of an injury.

Against Gauff, Trevisan kept yelling, “Yes!” and “Let’s go!” in Italian between points, then let out a high-pitched scream when the match ended.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Earlier, Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major titles overall.

Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 95-2 when he sealed victory on his first match point. He next faces 74th-ranked Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open.

After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

A former junior world No. 1 and winner of the boys title at the 2018 Australian Open — and the son of 1992 French Open finalist Petr Korda — Korda broke Isner’s normally dominant serve five times.

The No. 213-ranked Korda will next face either Mikhail Kukushkin or qualifier Pedro Martinez on Friday.

Also, No. 27-seeded American Taylor Fritz reached the third round by serving 16 aces in a straight-set victory over Radu Albot.

MORE: Serena Williams ‘struggling to walk’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed

Grand Prix Final
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Elizabet Tursynbaeva World silver medalist opts out of figure skating Grand Prix Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Tokyo Olympic torch relay sets date to resume Skate America Skate America will not have fans

The Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual international figure skating competition, will not take place as scheduled in December in Beijing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union announced Wednesday that the Final was postponed.

There were “a number of logistical points raised by potentially participating teams that meant that hosting the competitions on the scheduled dates (close to the end of year holidays and national championships) would have impacted on the number of participants, given the potential need to quarantine on returning to their home country,” according to the ISU.

The ISU is “evaluating the continuation” of the upcoming season and possible rescheduling of the competition in China, which doubles as a 2022 Beijing Olympic test event.

The Grand Prix Final, held every December after the six-event Grand Prix Series, is the biggest indicator of Olympic and world championships medal prospects.

The Grand Prix Series is still scheduled to start with Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct. 23-25.

Fields have not been announced, but skaters are restricted to compete at the event in their home nation or in or near their training location.

The ISU also announced that the remaining World Cup short track speed skating stops in 2020 were postponed or canceled — Seoul and Beijing, both in December.

Previously, the first short track World Cups in November were canceled. All four of the long-track speed skating World Cups scheduled this fall were also canceled.

The next scheduled World Cup short- or long-track events are in February.

MORE: Alysa Liu grows on the ice and adds inches, too

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Serena Williams out of French Open, ‘struggling to walk’

By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2020, 8:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Grand Prix Final Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed Elizabet Tursynbaeva World silver medalist opts out of figure skating Grand Prix Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Tokyo Olympic torch relay sets date to resume

Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open, citing an Achilles injury, before a scheduled second-round match on Wednesday.

“Struggling to walk, so that’s kind of a tell-tale sign,” she said. “Long-term in this tournament, will I be able to get through enough matches? And so, for me, I don’t think I could.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday. Williams, after a warm-up, spoke with her coach, and they decided not to play.

Williams injured her Achilles in a U.S. Open semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka three weeks ago, taking a third-set medical timeout.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

“My body is willing,” Williams said. “This is not a nagging injury. This is an acute injury. So, if it was my knee, that would be more, really devastating for me. But this is something that just happened, and it’s super acute and that’s totally different. So, I feel like my body is actually doing really, really well, and I just ran into, for lack of a better word, bad timing and bad luck, really, in New York. It happened, but my body is actually doing really, really well.”

After flying to France, she spent most of her preparation time for Roland Garros rehabbing.

“A ton of prayer,” she said, noting coming early to a first-round, post-match press conference to maximize her subsequent time handling the Achilles. “I’m doing so much for it.”

Williams, seeded sixth, beat countrywoman Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0 in the first round on Monday.

“In the second set, I just felt like I needed to walk with a limp, and that was no good,” Williams said. “I had to focus on walking straight so I wasn’t limping. I tried. I always give 100 percent. Everyone knows that. Maybe even more than 100 if that’s possible. I take solace in that. I think Achilles is a real injury that you don’t want to play with because that is not good if it gets worse.”

It’s the second time in three years that Williams withdrew from the French Open on the day of a scheduled match.

In 2018, in her first major since childbirth, she didn’t play a fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova, citing a right pectoral muscle injury that prevented her from serving.

This French Open, which began the day after Williams turned 39, marked her 10th major since having daughter Olympia. She made the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2018 and 2019, losing all four matches in bids to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slam singles titles.

Williams began Roland Garros as an underdog behind clear favorite and No. 1 seed Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion who won both of her tournaments (both on clay) since tennis resumed in the summer.

With the WTA’s autumn Asian swing canceled, Williams may not play until the new season starts in Australia in late December or January.

“I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing, at least two weeks of just sitting down, and then from after that two weeks I have been told that I need to start doing a little training,” she said. “It will give me a lot of time to fully recover for the future.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!