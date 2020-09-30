TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD

Serena Williams out of French Open, ‘struggling to walk’

By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2020, 8:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Grand Prix Final Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed Elizabet Tursynbaeva World silver medalist opts out of figure skating Grand Prix Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Tokyo Olympic torch relay sets date to resume

Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open, citing an Achilles injury, before a scheduled second-round match on Wednesday.

“Struggling to walk, so that’s kind of a tell-tale sign,” she said. “Long-term in this tournament, will I be able to get through enough matches? And so, for me, I don’t think I could.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday. Williams, after a warm-up, spoke with her coach, and they decided not to play.

Williams injured her Achilles in a U.S. Open semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka three weeks ago, taking a third-set medical timeout.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

“My body is willing,” Williams said. “This is not a nagging injury. This is an acute injury. So, if it was my knee, that would be more, really devastating for me. But this is something that just happened, and it’s super acute and that’s totally different. So, I feel like my body is actually doing really, really well, and I just ran into, for lack of a better word, bad timing and bad luck, really, in New York. It happened, but my body is actually doing really, really well.”

After flying to France, she spent most of her preparation time for Roland Garros rehabbing.

“A ton of prayer,” she said, noting coming early to a first-round, post-match press conference to maximize her subsequent time handling the Achilles. “I’m doing so much for it.”

Williams, seeded sixth, beat countrywoman Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0 in the first round on Monday.

“In the second set, I just felt like I needed to walk with a limp, and that was no good,” Williams said. “I had to focus on walking straight so I wasn’t limping. I tried. I always give 100 percent. Everyone knows that. Maybe even more than 100 if that’s possible. I take solace in that. I think Achilles is a real injury that you don’t want to play with because that is not good if it gets worse.”

It’s the second time in three years that Williams withdrew from the French Open on the day of a scheduled match.

In 2018, in her first major since childbirth, she didn’t play a fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova, citing a right pectoral muscle injury that prevented her from serving.

This French Open, which began the day after Williams turned 39, marked her 10th major since having daughter Olympia. She made the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2018 and 2019, losing all four matches in bids to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slam singles titles.

Williams began Roland Garros as an underdog behind clear favorite and No. 1 seed Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion who won both of her tournaments (both on clay) since tennis resumed in the summer.

With the WTA’s autumn Asian swing canceled, Williams may not play until the new season starts in Australia in late December or January.

“I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing, at least two weeks of just sitting down, and then from after that two weeks I have been told that I need to start doing a little training,” she said. “It will give me a lot of time to fully recover for the future.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed

Grand Prix Final
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2020, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual international figure skating competition, will not take place as scheduled in December in Beijing.

The International Skating Union announced Wednesday that the Final was postponed.

There were “a number of logistical points raised by potentially participating teams that meant that hosting the competitions on the scheduled dates (close to the end of year holidays and national championships) would have impacted on the number of participants, given the potential need to quarantine on returning to their home country,” according to the ISU.

The ISU is “evaluating the continuation” of the upcoming season and possible rescheduling of the competition in China, which doubles as a 2022 Beijing Olympic test event.

The Grand Prix Final, held every December after the six-event Grand Prix Series, is the biggest indicator of Olympic and world championships medal prospects.

The Grand Prix Series is still scheduled to start with Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct. 23-25. Fields have not been announced.

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Grand Prix Final Figure skating’s Grand Prix Final postponed Elizabet Tursynbaeva World silver medalist opts out of figure skating Grand Prix Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Tokyo Olympic torch relay sets date to resume

If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw