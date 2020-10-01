TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kaillie Humphries
Getty Images

U.S. bobsled, skeleton athletes to sit out first half of World Cup season

By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2020, 7:40 AM EDT
U.S. bobsled and skeleton athletes will sit out at least the first half of the 2020-21 World Cup season in Europe and instead hold domestic trials races in November and December.

The move was made “to minimize travel, reduce quarantine periods, and provide the safest environment possible” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

One year before the Beijing Winter Olympics, American athletes will not compete in the first four World Cups of the upcoming season between Sigulda, Latvia, and Igls, Austria, from Nov. 16-Dec. 20.

Trials races ahead of the rest of the World Cup season — events in Germany, Switzerland and China from January through March — will be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., and Park City, Utah, from Nov. 19-Dec. 15.

In September, the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announced that top-level international races will not be held in North America this season, including moving February’s world championships from Lake Placid to Altenberg, Germany due to pandemic-related travel concerns.

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled champion for Canada, switched to the U.S. before last season and won the world title with PyeongChang silver medalist Lauren Gibbs.

French Open: Karolina Pliskova, top player sans Slam, again exits early

Karolina Pliskova
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT
No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova exited yet another Grand Slam in the early stages, falling to 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Ostapenko, whose only match wins at the French Open before this week came in her title run three years ago, bounced the big-serving Czech 6-4, 6-2.

Pliskova put fewer than half of her first serves in play, while Ostapenko fired 27 winners to 19 unforced errors. Pliskova was on the ropes in her first round, too, needing three sets to get past an Egyptian qualifier.

“Maybe same level as the match before, but of course [Ostapenko] is much better player,” Pliskova said. “Not much to say about this match.”

Pliskova is the highest-ranked player of either gender (No. 4) without a Grand Slam title, yet hasn’t made it past the fourth round at a major since the 2019 Australian Open.

She’s played six Slams as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, one shy of Caroline Wozniacki‘s total before she broke through at the 2018 Australian Open and two shy of Simona Halep‘s total before she won the 2018 French Open.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, is having a very different career.

She won the 2017 Roland Garros title, two days after turning 20, while ranked 47th. She hasn’t gotten past the third round of a major since 2018 Wimbledon, including first-round French Open exits the last two years, and is back down to No. 43 in the WTA rankings.

“It’s hard to compare with 2017. As I said, it was like three years ago, and I was much younger, and also I was fearless. Nobody knew me,” Ostapenko said. “The world doesn’t stop with winning only one Grand Slam. Of course I want to achieve more, and I want to be back in top five, top 10.”

She dropped just nine games in four sets this week.

Ostapenko gets 87th-ranked Spaniard Paula Badosa in third round. Badosa dispatched 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

2020 London Marathon TV, live stream schedule

London Marathon
Eddie Keogh for Virgin Money London Marathon
By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
The 40th London Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Sunday morning.

World record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya headline the fields for the elite-only races without spectator access on a different, looped course at St. James’s Park. The London Marathon was postponed from its traditional April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBCSN coverage starts at 2 a.m. ET.

Unlike traditional major marathons, the women will finish their race before the men start.

Race start times (ET)
Elite women — 2:15 a.m.
Elite men — 5:15
Elite wheelchair — 8:10

Unlike previous London Marathons, athletes will cover 19 laps of the park, then move to the Mall for the traditional finish.

In the men’s race, the two fastest marathoners in history go head-to-head.

Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, and Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who clocked 2:01:41 at the 2019 Berlin Marathon, are the only men to ever break 2:02 in a marathon.

It marks the 35-year-old Kipchoge’s first race since he clocked 1:59:40 at a non-record-eligible event in Vienna last Oct. 12.

Kipchoge has won 11 of 12 marathons since moving to road racing after failing to make Kenya’s 2012 Olympic track team.

Bekele, the more accomplished track athlete with Olympic golds and world records at 5000m (recently broken by Joshua Cheptegei) and 10,000m, has bounced between fast marathons and disappointments. He is now 38.

Kosgei, 26, leads the women’s field in a title defense. A day after Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon, she took 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record, clocking 2:14:04 in Chicago.

Her top competition comes in the form of fellow Kenyans: Ruth Chepngetich, the fourth-fastest female marathoner in history, and four-time Olympic track medalist Vivian Cheruiyot.

Molly Seidel, who made the Tokyo Olympic team by placing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Feb. 29, leads the American contingent.

