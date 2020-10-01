U.S. bobsled, skeleton athletes to sit out first half of World Cup season

U.S. bobsled and skeleton athletes will sit out at least the first half of the 2020-21 World Cup season in Europe and instead hold domestic trials races in November and December.
The move was made “to minimize travel, reduce quarantine periods, and provide the safest environment possible” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Bobsled and Skeleton.
One year before the Beijing Winter Olympics, American athletes will not compete in the first four World Cups of the upcoming season between Sigulda, Latvia, and Igls, Austria, from Nov. 16-Dec. 20.
Trials races ahead of the rest of the World Cup season — events in Germany, Switzerland and China from January through March — will be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., and Park City, Utah, from Nov. 19-Dec. 15.
In September, the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announced that top-level international races will not be held in North America this season, including moving February’s world championships from Lake Placid to Altenberg, Germany due to pandemic-related travel concerns.
Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled champion for Canada, switched to the U.S. before last season and won the world title with PyeongChang silver medalist Lauren Gibbs.
