French Open streams live on Peacock this weekend

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
French Open broadcast coverage airs on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, for the first time this weekend.

Peacock has third- and fourth-round matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. ET each day. Viewers can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com.

A full French Open broadcast schedule is here.

On Saturday, top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round. Djokovic, the 2016 French Open winner, is bidding for his 18th Grand Slam singles title, to move within one of Rafael Nadal and within two of Roger Federer.

Sofia Kenin, the highest-seeded American at No. 4, faces Romanian qualifier Irina Bara in the third round. Kenin, the Australian Open champion, is the highest seed left in the bottom half after No. 2 Karolina Pliskova fell in round two.

On Sunday, Nadal continues his quest to tie Federer’s male record for Grand Slam singles titles. The 12-time French Open champion gets 20-year-old Sebastian Korda in the fouth round. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, is the youngest U.S. man to get this far in Paris since Michael Chang in 1991.

Top seed Simona Halep, the women’s favorite who hasn’t dropped a set in three matches, faces Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic and Kenin, should they win on Saturday, return for fourth-round action on Monday.

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

2020 French Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rafael Nadal was put into the same half of the French Open draw as fellow 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic catching a break.

Nadal, trying to tie Roger Federer‘s male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, could play sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals before a potential clash with Thiem, who just won the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who is undefeated in 2020 save being defaulted out of the U.S. Open, could play No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals before a possible semifinal with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the fourth seed but is 0-3 at the French Open. Another possible Djokovic semifinal opponent is fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached the fourth round last year.

The most anticipated first-round matchup is between three-time major champion Andy Murray and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka. In Murray’s most recent French Open match, he lost in five sets to Wawrinka in the 2017 semifinals.

