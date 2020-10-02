French Open streams live on Peacock this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

French Open broadcast coverage airs on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, for the first time this weekend.

Peacock has third- and fourth-round matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. ET each day. Viewers can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com.

A full French Open broadcast schedule is here.

On Saturday, top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round. Djokovic, the 2016 French Open winner, is bidding for his 18th Grand Slam singles title, to move within one of Rafael Nadal and within two of Roger Federer.

Sofia Kenin, the highest-seeded American at No. 4, faces Romanian qualifier Irina Bara in the third round. Kenin, the Australian Open champion, is the highest seed left in the bottom half after No. 2 Karolina Pliskova fell in round two.

On Sunday, Nadal continues his quest to tie Federer’s male record for Grand Slam singles titles. The 12-time French Open champion gets 20-year-old Sebastian Korda in the fouth round. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, is the youngest U.S. man to get this far in Paris since Michael Chang in 1991.

Top seed Simona Halep, the women’s favorite who hasn’t dropped a set in three matches, faces Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic and Kenin, should they win on Saturday, return for fourth-round action on Monday.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule