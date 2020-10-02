TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kenenisa Bekele
Getty Images

Kenenisa Bekele out of London Marathon; no Eliud Kipchoge duel

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
Kenenisa Bekele withdrew from Sunday’s London Marathon, citing a calf injury two days before he was to duel world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Bekele, a 38-year-old Ethiopian and the second-fastest marathoner ever, said he began feeling an unspecified, minor left calf injury two weeks ago that he attributed to over-training.

“I have been having treatment every day since then and I truly believed I would be ready, but today it is worse and I now know I cannot race on it,” was posted on Bekele’s social media Friday.

Bekele did not mention the injury in a Wednesday press conference, sitting socially distanced from Kipchoge at a table.

The marathon, with more than 40 elite men entered, plus women’s and wheelchair races, was headlined as a duel between the two fastest marathoners in history. It was postponed from its traditional April date and moved to a looped course in St. James’s Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan Kipchoge lowered the world record to 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon. Last year in Berlin, the Ethiopian Bekele won in 2:01:41 without Kipchoge in the field.

Kipchoge has won 11 of his 12 career marathons. Bekele, a more accomplished track runner who won Olympic gold medals and lowered world records at 5000m and 10,000m, has never beaten Kipchoge in a marathon.

“This race was so important to me,” Bekele posted. “My time in Berlin last year gave me great confidence and motivation and I was looking forward to show that again, I have worked so hard for it. I realise many people around the world have been looking forward to this race.”

Bekele committed to racing the 2021 London Marathon, three months before the Tokyo Olympics. But, with the Ethiopian aging and with an up-and-down marathon history, we may have missed the best chance for a peak Bekele and peak Kipchoge matchup over 26.2 miles.

Their most memorable duel came in 2003, when an 18-year-old Kipchoge outsprinted mile world-record holder Hicham El Guerrouj and Bekele for the world 5000m title.

Kipchoge moved to the marathon after failing to make Kenya’s 2012 Olympic team on the track.

Bekele made his marathon debut in 2014 and ascended by winning Berlin in 2016 in 2:03:03, then the second-fastest time in history. Since then, Bekele started six marathons with these results: a win, a runner up, a sixth and three DNFs.

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

2020 French Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal was put into the same half of the French Open draw as fellow 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic catching a break.

Nadal, trying to tie Roger Federer‘s male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, could play sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals before a potential clash with Thiem, who just won the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who is undefeated in 2020 save being defaulted out of the U.S. Open, could play No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals before a possible semifinal with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the fourth seed but is 0-3 at the French Open. Another possible Djokovic semifinal opponent is fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached the fourth round last year.

The most anticipated first-round matchup is between three-time major champion Andy Murray and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka. In Murray’s most recent French Open match, he lost in five sets to Wawrinka in the 2017 semifinals.

