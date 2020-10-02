TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Sebastian Korda
Getty Images

Sebastian Korda is on a French Open run. Is Olympic history in his family’s future?

By Nick ZaccardiOct 2, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
More: Olympics

Sebastian Korda is the youngest U.S. man to reach a French Open fourth round since Michael Chang in 1991. Next year (or in 2024), the Korda family could achieve something unprecedented at the Olympics.

Korda, 20, beat a fellow main-draw qualifier, Spaniard Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 at Roland Garros on Friday. His run in Paris should end on Sunday, given Rafael Nadal is his next opponent in the round of 16.

Regardless, it will be a special day.

“He’s my biggest idol,” Korda said. “I named my cat after him.”

Nadal was told this.

“Happy to hear that,” the Spaniard said. “That means that I have been on the TV for such a long time.”

Like Nadal, the Korda name, first made famous by Czech father and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, won’t be leaving the sports lexicon any time soon.

Older sisters Nelly, 22, and Jessica, 27, are Nos. 2 and 22 in world golf rankings. At least one of them appears destined for the Tokyo Olympics next year, given a nation can send four golfers per gender to the Games if ranked in the top 15.

Korda said that Nelly is his best friend. He was up past midnight in Prague last month, stressing out as he watched her lose in a playoff in a bid to win her first major, the ANA Inspiration in California.

“They’d be both unbelievable tennis players,” said Korda, who beat both sisters in his one and only golf tournament around age 11 and said he could be a two or three handicap. “I golfed a lot my whole life. My dad is a club champion where we live. So, yeah, we’re all pretty good golfers.”

If he can join either sister in Tokyo, they would become the first U.S. brother and sister to compete in the same Olympics in different sports, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen and Olympedia.org.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Others competed in the same sport, such as ice dancers Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani in 2014 and 2018.

Others participated in different sports at different Olympics, like LeLei Fonoimoana, a silver medalist swimmer in 1976, and Eric Fonoimoana, a gold medalist in beach volleyball in 2000.

Roger Young and Sheila Young competed in different sports at the Olympics in 1972, though Roger cycled in the Summer Games and Sheila speed skated at the Winter Games.

Petr never competed at the Olympics.

“My goal in life is to win two Grand Slams,” Korda said, “so I have one more than he has.”

When Korda switched from ice hockey to tennis about a decade ago, inspired by watching Czech Radek Stepanek play at the U.S. Open, his dad was traveling with and caddying for Jessica.

So he learned tennis from his mom. Regina Rajchrtova played at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Czechoslovakia, a year before making a clay-court final in Paris in the autumn — the Open Clarins.

“The way my strokes are and everything is because she’s the one that kind of tuned it that way,” Korda said. “We spent a lot of time on court together when I was a kid. Probably more than with my dad.”

Korda’s potential path to the Olympics is a little more complicated than for his sisters. Normally, his 180 ranking points gained this week, 10 months before the Games, would be a boost in Olympic qualifying.

But, since Olympic tennis qualifying uses world rankings immediately after the 2021 French Open, the 2020 French Open results will not factor into who goes to Tokyo.

And Korda is just breaking into the top level of senior tennis, so he has few other significant, point-accumulating results.

He would need a very strong start to 2021 to break into the mix, not out of the question given his success in his second Grand Slam main draw this week.

The U.S. can send four male singles players to the Olympics, assuming they are among the 64 worldwide qualifiers.

Veterans John Isner and Sam Querrey indicated in January they were at least leaning toward skipping the Tokyo Games, opening opportunities for younger U.S. players. That was before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Olympic postponement to 2021.

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
More: Olympics

If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

2020 French Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal was put into the same half of the French Open draw as fellow 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic catching a break.

Nadal, trying to tie Roger Federer‘s male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, could play sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals before a potential clash with Thiem, who just won the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who is undefeated in 2020 save being defaulted out of the U.S. Open, could play No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals before a possible semifinal with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the fourth seed but is 0-3 at the French Open. Another possible Djokovic semifinal opponent is fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached the fourth round last year.

The most anticipated first-round matchup is between three-time major champion Andy Murray and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka. In Murray’s most recent French Open match, he lost in five sets to Wawrinka in the 2017 semifinals.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

