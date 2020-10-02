TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Simona Halep
Getty Images

Simona Halep looks every bit the French Open favorite, routs Amanda Anisimova

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Simona Halep began the French Open as the favorite. She’s consolidated that status through the first week.

Halep aced her first seeded test of the tournament, dumping No. 25 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1 in a 54-minute third-round match. A year ago, an 18-year-old Anisimova stunned Halep 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to end the Romanian’s title defense.

On Friday, Halep played like retribution was on her mind. She committed just seven unforced errors to Anisimova’s 32.

“I felt motivated,” the No. 1 seed said on Tennis Channel. “The plan was perfect.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Halep hasn’t dropped a set in three matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam singles title in as many years. She next gets 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Halep became a bigger favorite at Roland Garros before play began after 2019 champion Ash Barty and recent U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka announced they would not play.

With Serena Williams‘ withdrawal Thursday, Halep is the only player left in the top half of the draw who has made a major final.

She has been lights-out since competition picked up back in the summer, winning both of her tournaments. Both happened to be on clay. She skipped the U.S. Open, staying in Europe and focusing on the terre battue.

“I feel my game very well,” Halep said Friday. “I feel that I can stay forever on court.”

Earlier Friday, No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem marched into the fourth round by sweeping dangerous clay-courter and 28th seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 French Open runner-up, could play 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka next.

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

Bill to reform USOPC, protect athletes approved by Congress

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would give Congress the power to dissolve the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors and would more than double the federation’s funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport is headed to President Donald Trump for his signature after passing the House unanimously on Thursday.

The bill was written in response to the sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, the longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics and the Michigan State athletic program, who abused more than 300 athletes, according to a congressional report. Nassar is serving decades in prison after being convicted on charges related to his abuse of athletes under the guise of treatment.

The Nassar scandal prompted multiple investigations in Congress about the failings of the USOPC and its affiliated sports organizations. Congress concluded that USA Gymnastics and the USOPC “knowingly concealed abuse by Larry Nassar” and enhanced oversight of those organizations was necessary to protect athletes.

“We are grateful to our colleagues in the House who advocated for this bill, and we look forward to the president signing this legislation into law to institute and enforce these reforms so all athletes can participate in the sport they love without fear of abuse,” the bill’s main sponsors, Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a joint statement.

The USOPC has been working separately on governance reform that increases athlete representation on its boards and committees, creates better oversight of affiliated sports organizations and makes it easier for athletes to report concerns. It has increased transparency about its budget and brought its total funding for the SafeSport center up to $7.5 million in 2019 — a $3 million increase over the previous year.

The bill approved Thursday proposes the USOPC provide $20 million to the center, which opened in 2017 and has the exclusive authority to respond to allegations of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct within the USOPC and its affiliated governing bodies for individual sports.

MORE: How the Olympics, Paralympics intersected over time

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw French Open Women's Draw