Simona Halep began the French Open as the favorite. She’s consolidated that status through the first week.

Halep aced her first seeded test of the tournament, dumping No. 25 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1 in a 54-minute third-round match. A year ago, an 18-year-old Anisimova stunned Halep 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to end the Romanian’s title defense.

On Friday, Halep played like retribution was on her mind. She committed just seven unforced errors to Anisimova’s 32.

“I felt motivated,” the No. 1 seed said on Tennis Channel. “The plan was perfect.”

Halep hasn’t dropped a set in three matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam singles title in as many years. She next gets 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Halep became a bigger favorite at Roland Garros before play began after 2019 champion Ash Barty and recent U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka announced they would not play.

With Serena Williams‘ withdrawal Thursday, Halep is the only player left in the top half of the draw who has made a major final.

She has been lights-out since competition picked up back in the summer, winning both of her tournaments. Both happened to be on clay. She skipped the U.S. Open, staying in Europe and focusing on the terre battue.

“I feel my game very well,” Halep said Friday. “I feel that I can stay forever on court.”

Earlier Friday, No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem marched into the fourth round by sweeping dangerous clay-courter and 28th seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 French Open runner-up, could play 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka next.

