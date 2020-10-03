TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

French Open Women's Draw

2020 French Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal was put into the same half of the French Open draw as fellow 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic catching a break.

Nadal, trying to tie Roger Federer‘s male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, could play sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals before a potential clash with Thiem, who just won the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who is undefeated in 2020 save being defaulted out of the U.S. Open, could play No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals before a possible semifinal with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the fourth seed but is 0-3 at the French Open. Another possible Djokovic semifinal opponent is fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached the fourth round last year.

The most anticipated first-round matchup is between three-time major champion Andy Murray and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka. In Murray’s most recent French Open match, he lost in five sets to Wawrinka in the 2017 semifinals.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

French Open Men's Draw

Novak Djokovic takes broom, sweeps French Open opponent

Novak Djokovic
By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic is into the second week of a Grand Slam in his 13th straight major start, while Sofia Kenin extended a U.S. streak to nine years at the French Open.

Djokovic crushed 153rd-ranked Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round.

Maybe the most interesting moment of the match came during a 15-minute rain-forced delay to close the roof, when Djokovic briefly took a broom and helped sweep the crushed red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, the top seed whose only loss in 2020 came when he was defaulted for inadvertently hitting a U.S. Open linesperson with a ball he struck in anger, next gets 15th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov on Monday.

Djokovic hasn’t lost more than three games in any of his first nine sets at Roland Garros, where he eyes a second French Open title and an 18th Grand Slam title to move within one of Rafael Nadal and within two of the absent Roger Federer on the career list. His 15 total games lost in the first three rounds ties Nadal’s record for players since 2000, according to Gracenote.

Djokovic will not play second-seeded Nadal, the 12-time French Open champion, until a possible final a week from Sunday.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Earlier Saturday, No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin ensured a U.S. woman made the second week of the French Open for a ninth straight year, sweeping Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0.

Kenin, the Australian Open champion, won the last 12 games of the match after dropping the first two.

She gets another unseeded player, Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, in the fourth round on Monday.

“I feel like I should get deep in a tournament,” said Kenin, the highest seed remaining in her half of the draw. “I’m a bit hard on myself. It’s a little bit different mindset now coming into the slams [after winning the Australian Open].”

Tennis’ stoppage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly tough for Kenin. She had just broken through in Melbourne, plus won a tournament in the last week before the sport was shut down.

“I was quite devastated what happened, of course what’s going on around the world. But speaking about myself, it was obviously devastating,” she said. “Obviously I was looking forward to the American swing and all the American tournaments. I felt like I was playing some of my best tennis, and just all of it shut down.”

Kenin was later joined in the last 16 by countrywoman Danielle Collins, who upset 11th seed Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 26 minutes and was played on two different courts due to rain. Collins, 26, is into the second week of a major for the second time, following up her surprise 2019 Australian Open semifinal run.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, was the favorite in the bottom half of the draw. Instead, Collins gets 30th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

A U.S. woman has reached the round of 16 at the last 24 majors, dating to 2014. The last time that didn’t happen at Roland Garros was 2011, a tournament that didn’t include Venus or Serena Williams.

Kenin, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round in Paris last year, has reached at least the round of 16 in all three majors this year.

MORE: How Sebastian Korda’s family can make Olympic history

