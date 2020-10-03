TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Adam Silver Olympics
NBA Olympic break unlikely, but will be considered, Adam Silver says

By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 7:42 AM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said it’s possible — albeit improbable — that the league takes a break in its 2021 season for the Olympics, should the schedules overlap.

Silver was asked on NBA TV on Friday if there might be a “work stoppage” or “something else” next July and August, assuming next season runs into the Tokyo Games.

“We’ll consider it,” Silver said. “I think it’s unlikely at the end of the day, that, if we start late, we would stop for the Olympics. Because, as you know, it’s not just a function of stopping for the period in which they’re competing over, it will be in Tokyo. But they require a training camp. Then they require rest afterwards.”

Silver said last week that his best guess is that the next NBA season starts in January with a goal of a standard 82-game schedule and playoffs. A schedule has not been released.

In normal NBA seasons that start in late October, the regular season runs to mid-April and the NBA Finals into mid-June.

The Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony is July 23. If an NBA season is pushed back two or three months to a January start, and the schedule is not condensed, the Olympics would start while the NBA playoffs are happening.

Silver acknowledged last week that Olympic participation may be limited, including a scenario where the “top 15” NBA players aren’t in Tokyo, “but other great American players are competing.”

“There are so many incredible players, beginning with the USA team, we’ll be able to field a very competitive team,” Silver said Friday. “I am a bit worried about some of the international teams, because, as you know, some of their stars play in our league, and their absence would make a huge difference for those national teams.”

When the NHL has participated in the Winter Olympics, it took a break to allow full player participation. But that always happened midseason and close to the usual All-Star break, not during the playoffs.

The world men’s ice hockey championship is a better equivalent. That tournament happens annually in May, during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. National teams sometimes add players mid-tournament as they get eliminated from the postseason.

“I’d only say these are such extraordinary circumstances that, even if we set out to plan for the Olympics, how can they even know what the world is going to be like next summer and whether they can go forward?” Silver said Friday, echoing comments from a week earlier. “So I just think during these extraordinary times, all the conventional rules are off the table, and everybody is just going to have to make certain accommodations.”

Sofia Kenin extends U.S. women’s streak at French Open

Sofia Kenin
By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin ensured a U.S. woman made the second week of the French Open for a ninth straight year, sweeping Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Kenin, the Australian Open champion, won the last 12 games of the match after dropping the first two.

She gets another unseeded player, Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, in the fourth round on Monday.

“I feel like I should get deep in a tournament,” Kenin said. “I’m a bit hard on myself. It’s a little bit different mindset now coming into the slams [after winning the Australian Open].”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Tennis’ stoppage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly tough for Kenin. She had just broken through in Melbourne, plus won a tournament in the last week before the sport was shut down.

“I was quite devastated what happened, of course what’s going on around the world. But speaking about myself, it was obviously devastating,” she said. “Obviously I was looking forward to the American swing and all the American tournaments. I felt like I was playing some of my best tennis, and just all of it shut down.”

A U.S. woman has reached the round of 16 at the last 24 majors, dating to 2014. The last time that didn’t happen at Roland Garros was 2011, a tournament that didn’t include Venus or Serena Williams.

Kenin, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round in Paris last year, has reached at least the round of 16 in all three majors this year.

Later Saturday, No. 1 men’s seed Novak Djokovic takes on 153-ranked Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round.

Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei take world record resumes into a very different London Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei
By OlympicTalkOct 3, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
For marathoners, race day is the completion of a months-long journey of training.

So, when world-record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya tackle the London Marathon on Sunday (2 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold), it will be the end of a most unusual season.

Kipchoge, a normally calm, philosophical speaker, likened the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to “an electric shock” in his training stable.

“It was really difficult for us athletes, especially in Kenya, and maybe Africa in general,” he said Wednesday. “For the last 17 years, personally, I’ve been with the whole team, training with more than six people to 10 to 20 every year, year-round.”

Runners adjusted to working out in isolation. Some skipped workouts.

“Our training was hindered,” said fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the fourth-fastest female marathoner in history and challenger to Kosgei on Sunday. “Everyone go to his home to train alone.”

Given that, Kosgei refused to predict or even tease that she could challenge her world record set at the Chicago Marathon last October — a 2:14:04, taking 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old mark.

“Due to this pandemic, I cannot say I will run this and this,” said Kosgei, a 26-year-old mother of twins. “Most of the coronavirus affect us so that we didn’t do a lot of training enough like last year.”

The women’s elite race also includes four-time Olympic track medalist Vivian Cheruiyot.

The men’s race lost significance with Friday’s withdrawal of Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele with a calf injury.

Bekele clocked 2:01:41 to win the 2019 Berlin Marathon, missing Kipchoge’s world record by two seconds. Now, the top competition to spoil Kipchoge’s record of 11 wins in 12 marathons are the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from London last year — Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew, Mule Washihun and Shura Kitata.

Kipchoge is so dominant that he may well be racing the clock over any person. In his last 26.2-miler last October, he became the first person to break two hours, doing so in a non-record-eligible event in Vienna.

The question for Sunday: Is his world record of 2:01:39 from Berlin in 2018 in play on a different London course?

Traditionally, runners wind around the River Thames and produce some of the faster times of the six World Marathon Majors. Kipchoge’s course record is 2:02:37.

This year, they’re in “a secure biosphere” and will complete 19 loops of St. James’s Park without the usual spectator crowds before finishing at the usual line at The Mall.

“It’s really difficult to say it’s really fast or not,” Bekele said of the course before withdrawing. “It’s never easy to run on curves for such a long way. You can lose some speed sometimes.”

Kipchoge said his running group recently recongregated, “and training actually was good.” He remarked Wednesday the exact time span since he last raced — 11 months, 18 days.

Kipchoge, who burst onto the scene by winning the 2003 World 5000m title at age 18, isn’t outwardly putting pressure on himself to produce another historic performance in a first-of-its-kind marathon.

“I have shown the way, to many athletes, that to run under two hours is possible,” he said. “So I have done my part as far as the sport of athletics is concerned.”

