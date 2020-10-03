TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Atlanta Olympic Park
Atlanta Olympic Park bomber now fighting convictions

Oct 3, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty in the fatal bombing of an Alabama abortion clinic and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics is arguing he deserves a new sentencing hearing or a chance to withdraw his plea.

Eric Robert Rudolph contends a Supreme Court decision released after he pleaded guilty in 2005 means he should be able to change his plea in the bombing of New Woman All Women Health Care because part of the offense is no longer considered a federal crime.

Rudolph filed a handwritten challenge in June, and a public defender submitted further arguments in the case this week, WBMA-TV reported. He is seeking a new sentencing hearing or an opportunity to change his guilty plea.

Prosecutors argue that Rudolph, 54, waived his right to appeal when he pleaded guilty in the clinic blast, which killed an off-duty Birmingham police officer who was providing security for the clinic. Subsequent court decisions don’t void Rudolph’s plea, they also argued.

Court records show Rudolph, who is serving his sentence at the “supermax” federal prison in Florence, Colorado, also is challenging his plea in Atlanta’s Olympic Park bombing, but the case is stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bomb went off during a musical show at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta on July 27, 1996, killing one person and injuring dozens. The clinic bombing occurred in downtown Birmingham on Jan. 29, 1998.

A witness tracked Rudolph away from the clinic, providing authorities with a description but he got away and disappeared into the mountains of western North Carolina. He was subsequently arrested behind a grocery store in Murphy, North Carolina, in 2003.

Sofia Kenin extends U.S. women’s streak at French Open

Sofia Kenin
Oct 3, 2020
No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin ensured a U.S. woman made the second week of the French Open for a ninth straight year, sweeping Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Kenin, the Australian Open champion, won the last 12 games of the match after dropping the first two.

She gets another unseeded player, Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, in the fourth round on Monday.

“I feel like I should get deep in a tournament,” Kenin said. “I’m a bit hard on myself. It’s a little bit different mindset now coming into the slams [after winning the Australian Open].”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Tennis’ stoppage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly tough for Kenin. She had just broken through in Melbourne, plus won a tournament in the last week before the sport was shut down.

“I was quite devastated what happened, of course what’s going on around the world. But speaking about myself, it was obviously devastating,” she said. “Obviously I was looking forward to the American swing and all the American tournaments. I felt like I was playing some of my best tennis, and just all of it shut down.”

A U.S. woman has reached the round of 16 at the last 24 majors, dating to 2014. The last time that didn’t happen at Roland Garros was 2011, a tournament that didn’t include Venus or Serena Williams.

Kenin, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round in Paris last year, has reached at least the round of 16 in all three majors this year.

Later Saturday, No. 1 men’s seed Novak Djokovic takes on 153-ranked Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round.

MORE: How Sebastian Korda’s family can make Olympic history

Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei take world record resumes into a very different London Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei
Oct 3, 2020
For marathoners, race day is the completion of a months-long journey of training.

So, when world-record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya tackle the London Marathon on Sunday (2 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold), it will be the end of a most unusual season.

Kipchoge, a normally calm, philosophical speaker, likened the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to “an electric shock” in his training stable.

“It was really difficult for us athletes, especially in Kenya, and maybe Africa in general,” he said Wednesday. “For the last 17 years, personally, I’ve been with the whole team, training with more than six people to 10 to 20 every year, year-round.”

Runners adjusted to working out in isolation. Some skipped workouts.

“Our training was hindered,” said fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the fourth-fastest female marathoner in history and challenger to Kosgei on Sunday. “Everyone go to his home to train alone.”

Given that, Kosgei refused to predict or even tease that she could challenge her world record set at the Chicago Marathon last October — a 2:14:04, taking 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old mark.

“Due to this pandemic, I cannot say I will run this and this,” said Kosgei, a 26-year-old mother of twins. “Most of the coronavirus affect us so that we didn’t do a lot of training enough like last year.”

The women’s elite race also includes four-time Olympic track medalist Vivian Cheruiyot.

The men’s race lost significance with Friday’s withdrawal of Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele with a calf injury.

Bekele clocked 2:01:41 to win the 2019 Berlin Marathon, missing Kipchoge’s world record by two seconds. Now, the top competition to spoil Kipchoge’s record of 11 wins in 12 marathons are the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from London last year — Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew, Mule Washihun and Shura Kitata.

Kipchoge is so dominant that he may well be racing the clock over any person. In his last 26.2-miler last October, he became the first person to break two hours, doing so in a non-record-eligible event in Vienna.

The question for Sunday: Is his world record of 2:01:39 from Berlin in 2018 in play on a different London course?

Traditionally, runners wind around the River Thames and produce some of the faster times of the six World Marathon Majors. Kipchoge’s course record is 2:02:37.

This year, they’re in “a secure biosphere” and will complete 19 loops of St. James’s Park without the usual spectator crowds before finishing at the usual line at The Mall.

“It’s really difficult to say it’s really fast or not,” Bekele said of the course before withdrawing. “It’s never easy to run on curves for such a long way. You can lose some speed sometimes.”

Kipchoge said his running group recently recongregated, “and training actually was good.” He remarked Wednesday the exact time span since he last raced — 11 months, 18 days.

Kipchoge, who burst onto the scene by winning the 2003 World 5000m title at age 18, isn’t outwardly putting pressure on himself to produce another historic performance in a first-of-its-kind marathon.

“I have shown the way, to many athletes, that to run under two hours is possible,” he said. “So I have done my part as far as the sport of athletics is concerned.”

MORE: With major marathons canceled, Emily Sisson chose a virtual one

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!