2020 French Open men’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal was put into the same half of the French Open draw as fellow 2018 and 2019 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic catching a break.

Nadal, trying to tie Roger Federer‘s male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, could play sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals before a potential clash with Thiem, who just won the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who is undefeated in 2020 save being defaulted out of the U.S. Open, could play No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the quarterfinals before a possible semifinal with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the fourth seed but is 0-3 at the French Open. Another possible Djokovic semifinal opponent is fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached the fourth round last year.

The most anticipated first-round matchup is between three-time major champion Andy Murray and 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka. In Murray’s most recent French Open match, he lost in five sets to Wawrinka in the 2017 semifinals.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

2020 French Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
If Serena Williams is to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, she may have to go through her older sister in the fourth round.

Williams, the sixth seed, could play Venus Williams in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, which begins Sunday.

Serena opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, whom she beat in the first round at the U.S. Open. Serena could then get her U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent, fellow mom Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, in the second round.

If Venus is to reach the fourth round, she must potentially get past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka in the second round. Azarenka beat Serena in the U.S. Open semifinals, ending the American’s latest bid to tie Margaret Court‘s major titles record.

Venus lost in the French Open first round the last two years.

The French Open top seed is 2018 champion Simona Halep, who could play 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Coco Gauff, the rising 16-year-old American, gets 2019 semifinalist Jo Konta of Great Britain in the first round in the same quarter of the draw as Halep.

The field lacks defending champion Ash Barty of Australia, not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also out: U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround from prevailing in New York two weeks ago.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Simona Halep stunned at French Open as women’s draw bursts

Simona Halep
By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
An already upside-down French Open took another tumble early Sunday.

The Nos. 1 and 5 women’s seeds were upset by unseeded players within a half-hour of each other to start the fourth round.

Simona Halep, the top seed and French Open favorite, was stunned by 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Swiatek, 19, prevailed 6-1, 6-2, earning her first win over a top-15 player and ending Halep’s 17-match win streak dating to February.

Halep played better than the score suggests, committing just 15 unforced errors. But Swiatek had 30 winners to 20 unforced errors.

“She was everywhere,” said Halep, who trounced Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in their only previous meeting, in the same round at the French Open last year. “It’s not easy to take it, but I’m used to some tough moments in this career. So I will have a chocolate and I will be better tomorrow.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Swiatek is into a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

“I’m more experienced, I can handle the pressure,” said Swiatek, whose father, Tomasz, rowed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Poland. “I [have] grown up to play a match like that and to win it.”

She next gets 159th-ranked Italian Martina Trevisan, who had to win three matches in qualifying just to reach the main draw. Trevisan dumped fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, leaving No. 3 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine the only seed in the top half of the draw.

Halep, the 2018 champion at Roland Garros, was the last woman in the draw who had French Open final experience.

Now, at least one woman will make her Grand Slam final debut next Saturday from a draw turned on its head by upsets in the first week. Only three seeds in the bottom half made the round of 16 — No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 30 Ons Jabeur.

Rafael Nadal continued the march of the top male players, sweeping American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. He hasn’t dropped a set or been pushed to a tiebreak in four matches.

The 12-time champion should next get his first test — to some degree — against promising Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

“It will be a big challenge,” Nadal said of Sinner, who won the 2019 Next Gen Finals for players 21 and under and beat sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on clay last month. “I practice with him a couple of times. He has an amazing potential. He move the hand very quick, and he’s able to produce amazing shots.”

No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem outlasted 239th-ranked Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3 to make the quarterfinals. Thiem, runner-up to Nadal at the last two French Opens, gets 12th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday. Schwartzman beat Nadal in a clay-court event last month.

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

