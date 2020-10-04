TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 London Marathon Results

By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Top finishers from the 40th London Marathon (full results here) …

Men’s Elite
1. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:05:41
2. Vincent Kipchumba (KEN) — 2:05:42
3. Sisay Lemma (ETH) — 2:05:45
4. Mosinet Geremew (ETH) — 2:06:04
5. Mule Wasihun (ETH) — 2:06:08
6. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:06:41
7. Benson Kipruto (KEN) — 2:06:42
8. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:06:49
9. Sondre Moen (NOR) — 2:09:01
10. Marius Kipserem (KEN) — 2:09:25
17. Jared Ward (USA) — 2:12:38

Women’s Elite
1. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) — 2:18:58
2. Sara Hall (USA) — 2:22:01
3. Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) — 2:22:05
4. Ashete Bekele (ETH) — 2:22:51
5. Alemu Megertu (ETH) — 2:24:23
6. Molly Seidel (USA) — 2:25:13
7. Gerda Steyn (RSA) — 2:26:51
8. Sinead Diver (AUS) — 2:27:07
9. Darya Mykhaylova (UKR) — 2:27:29
10. Valary Jemeli (KEN) — 2:28:18
DNF. Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN)

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Brent Lakatos (CAN) — 1:36:04
2. David Weir (GBR) — 1:36:06
3. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:36:08
4. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:36:08
5. Jordi Madera (ESP) — 1:36:09
6. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:36:11
7. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) — 1:44:48
8. Heinz Frei (SUI) — 1:52:42
9. James Senbeta (USA) — 1:59:45

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Nikita Den Boer (NED) — 1:40:07
2. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:41:29
3. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) — 1:52:16
4. Patricai Eachus (SUI) — 2:02:38

MORE: With major marathons canceled, Emily Sisson chose a virtual one

Simona Halep stunned at French Open as women’s draw bursts

Simona Halep
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 10:11 AM EDT
An already upside-down French Open took another tumble early Sunday.

The Nos. 1 and 5 women’s seeds were upset by unseeded players within a half-hour of each other to start the fourth round.

Simona Halep, the top seed and French Open favorite, was stunned by 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Swiatek, 19, prevailed 6-1, 6-2, earning her first win over a top-15 player and ending Halep’s 17-match win streak dating to February.

Halep played better than the score suggests, committing just 15 unforced errors. But Swiatek had 30 winners to 20 unforced errors.

“She was everywhere,” said Halep, who trounced Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 in their only previous meeting, in the same round at the French Open last year. “It’s not easy to take it, but I’m used to some tough moments in this career. So I will have a chocolate and I will be better tomorrow.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

Swiatek is into a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

“I’m more experienced, I can handle the pressure,” said Swiatek, whose father, Tomasz, rowed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for Poland. “I [have] grown up to play a match like that and to win it.”

She next gets 159th-ranked Italian Martina Trevisan, who had to win three matches in qualifying just to reach the main draw. Trevisan dumped fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, leaving No. 3 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine the only seed in the top half of the draw.

Halep, the 2018 champion at Roland Garros, was the last woman in the draw who had French Open final experience.

Now, at least one woman will make her Grand Slam final debut next Saturday from a draw turned on its head by upsets in the first week. Only three seeds in the bottom half made the round of 16 — No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 30 Ons Jabeur.

Rafael Nadal continued the march of the top male players, sweeping American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. He hasn’t dropped a set or been pushed to a tiebreak in four matches.

The 12-time champion should next get his first test — to some degree — against promising Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

“It will be a big challenge,” Nadal said of Sinner, who won the 2019 Next Gen Finals for players 21 and under and beat sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on clay last month. “I practice with him a couple of times. He has an amazing potential. He move the hand very quick, and he’s able to produce amazing shots.”

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

Eliud Kipchoge defeated at London Marathon, ending historic win streak

By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2020, 8:57 AM EDT
Eliud Kipchoge‘s invincibility is gone.

The greatest marathoner in history lost for the first time in seven years at Sunday’s chilly, rainy London Marathon, ending a streak of 10 straight wins over 26.2 miles.

Kipchoge dropped behind a leading group of six men in the 24th mile and never regained contact, placing eighth in 2:06:49. The Kenyan cited a blockage in his right ear over the last 10 miles.

“At the last five kilometers, I discovered that something is wrong,” said Kipchoge, a 35-year-old who shivered through a thick jacket in a post-race interview. “My legs are not moving. My ear is totally blocked. I tried to keep on with the pace and tried to finish.”

Ethiopian Shura Kitata won in 2:05:42, one second ahead of runner-up Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya.

Kipchoge came into Sunday with 11 wins in his 12 career marathons.

In his last three times racing 26.2 miles, he lowered the world record to 2:01:39 in Berlin in 2018, won his fourth London Marathon title in 2019 in a course record 2:02:37 and became the first person to cover the distance in under two hours. He ran 1:59:40 in a non-record-eligible event in Vienna last October.

“I’m truly disappointed,” said Kipchoge, known for his calm, philosophical demeanor. “But, all in all, this is sport. Sport is run by today you are up, tomorrow you are down.”

The London Marathon was postponed from its usual April date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mass race was canceled. On Friday, Kipchoge’s biggest threat, Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, withdrew with a calf injury.

Traditionally, runners wind around the River Thames and produce some of the faster times of the six World Marathon Majors.

This year, they were in “a secure biosphere” and completed 19 loops of St. James’s Park without the usual spectator crowds — but cutouts, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William — before finishing at the usual line at The Mall in 50 degrees.

MORE: London Marathon Results

Earlier in the women’s race, world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won easily in 2:18:58. Kosgei, who repeated as London Marathon winner, ran the fastest women’s time in history at the Chicago Marathon last October, a 2:14:04.

American Sara Hall surged in the final half, going from ninth place to second in 2:22:01. a personal best and the eighth-fastest time ever by a U.S. woman. In her last marathon on Feb. 29, Hall went into the Olympic Trials as a contender to make the three-woman team but dropped out in the 23rd mile, calling it “a massive disappointment.”

“This was the moment of redemption,” she said Sunday.

Hall, who edged world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya by four seconds on Sunday, earned her first World Marathon Major podium. She became the first American runner to make the London Marathon podium since Deena Kastor won in 2006.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” Hall said. “I feel so honored to be enjoying my career the most I ever have at age 37.”

Molly Seidel, who made the Olympic team by placing second at trials in her first marathon, took sixth on Sunday in 2:25:13, which was 2:18 faster than her debut in Atlanta.

MORE: With major marathons canceled, Emily Sisson chose a virtual one

