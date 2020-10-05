TRENDING FRENCH OPEN | FIGURE SKATING | TRACK AND FIELD
Luge
Getty Images

U.S. lugers follow bobsled, skeleton athletes in sitting out World Cups

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
U.S. lugers will not compete in the first four World Cups of the upcoming season, sitting out stops in Europe in November and December for athlete and staff safety.

“We are a group that’s geared and motivated by racing, so to take this action is disappointing,” USA Luge CEO and executive director Jim Leahy said in a press release, adding that consultation with health experts and a team physician led to the decision. “We believe that staying in the U.S. until the end of the calendar year is our safest course of action.”

The current plan is for U.S. lugers to travel to Europe in the final week of December, though a season debut has not been set.

After the first four World Cups in Austria and Germany, the season resumes in Königssee the first weekend of January for the final five World Cups.

In late January, Königssee hosts the world championships, moved from Whistler, B.C., due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel issues. There are also no World Cup stops in North America this season.

International lugers are expected to spend much of February in China, certifying the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic track.

Last week, USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced it would not send athletes to its first four World Cups in Europe in November and December. Like with bobsled and skeleton, USA Luge plans to hold selection races domestically before going to Europe.

U.S. lugers Summer BritcherChris MazdzerEmily Sweeney and Tucker West have all won individual World Cup events. Mazdzer, the surprise 2018 Olympic silver medalist, also competes in doubles with Olympian Jayson Terdiman.

“This is certainly not the schedule that we envisioned, but it’s one that has been thrust upon us,” U.S. head coach Robert Fegg said. “In the short term, we are anxious to return to sliding and getting as many runs in as possible prior to heading overseas.”

Novak Djokovic into French Open quarterfinals after brief linesperson scare

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
In a briefly, frighteningly reminiscent scene, Novak Djokovic stretched out his right arm to return a serve in his French Open fourth-round match against Russian Karen Khachanov. Djokovic got his racket on the ball, but it careened directly into a service linesperson’s mask-covered face.

Fortunately, the linesperson appeared to be fine. Djokovic checked on the official sitting across from the service line, and play continued.

“My gosh, it was very awkward déjà vu,” Djokovic said in obvious reference to his U.S. Open fourth-round default last month. “I’m actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he’s OK because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him. I hope he’s fine. I mean, he definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way.”

The top seed Djokovic went on to sweep the 15th seed Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, advancing to the quarterfinals without dropping a set in four matches. He next gets 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, the man on the other side of the net for that lamentable U.S. Open incident.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

The only foe to defeat Djokovic in 2020 was his own temper.

In this same fourth round at the U.S. Open last month, Djokovic struck a ball in at least frustration, arguably anger, after having his serve broken. The ball struck a linesperson in the throat, though it was not his intention. He was defaulted from the tournament for what happened, given he struck a ball outside of in-match play that hit an official.

Djokovic was at no fault for what happened Monday, when a well-placed serve gave him little control over his return shot. These things happen.

“Obviously because of what happened in New York, people I guess are going to make the story out of this,” he said. “It has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I’ve been on the tour. I’ve seen it a lot when the ball ricochets from the racket and the frame, hits someone in the stands, or someone that is close to you or line umpire. Yeah, it was a very awkward situation obviously.”

Djokovic continued a march to what could be a showdown with Rafael Nadal in a Sunday final. The Serbian is going for his 18th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him one behind Nadal and two behind male record holder Roger Federer.

Nadal eyes a 13th French Open crown, which would tie him with Federer in the total major titles count for the first time since they both had zero.

Also Monday, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 13 Andrey Rublev advanced to play each other for the second time since the French Open began. They meet in a Wednesday quarterfinal, 10 days after they played in a clay-court final in Hamburg, Germany, on the same day that play started at Roland Garros.

The Tsitsipas-Rublev winner could play Djokovic in the semifinals.

In the women’s draw, No. 4 Sofia Kenin rallied past 49th-ranked Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, with 17 winners and four unforced errors in the last set. Kenin, the Australian Open champion, gets No. 30 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or 57th-ranked American Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made her first French Open quarterfinal in eight years. She gets 66th-ranked German Laura Siegemund.

Geraint Thomas crashes over stray water bottle at Giro d’Italia

Geraint Thomas
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Geraint Thomas crashed at the Giro d’Italia after running over a stray water bottle that lodged in his front wheel before the official start of Monday’s third stage.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, was about a mile into the neutral start within the peloton when he ran over the bottle that rolled across the road.

He remounted and finished the stage, dropping from 23 seconds behind to more than 11 minutes back of leader Joao Almeida of Portugal. Thomas suffered abrasions up and down his left side, but initial X-rays showed no broken bones.

“Initially he had some pain, but as the stage continued he felt better,” Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tosatto said in a press release. “However towards the end in the final 45 kilometers the pace increased and the climbs got steeper – he had some pain and had to finish the stage at his own pace.”

Thomas, an Olympic track cycling champion for Great Britain, was controversially left off Ineos’ Tour de France roster despite finishing first and second in the last two editions of that Grand Tour.

Ineos’ Tour dominance ended as 2019 champion Egan Bernal of Colombia cracked in the mountains and abandoned.

