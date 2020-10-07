Figure skating coverage to stream on Peacock Premium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Figure skating’s biggest events stream on Peacock Premium this season.

Peacock Premium — available here — streams international competitions starting with Skate America from Oct. 23-25.

Coverage continues with the entire autumn Grand Prix Series, the U.S. Championships and European Championships in January, the Four Continents Championships in February and the world championships in March.

Plus, national and world synchronized skating championships.

Coverage moves from NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” to Peacock Premium, NBC Universal’s new streaming service.

Figure skating coverage will still be available on both NBC and NBCSN throughout the season. A TV schedule will be posted later this month.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk