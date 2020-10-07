Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sofia Kenin won an all-American French Open quarterfinal, setting up a semifinal clash between the only women left who own major titles.

Kenin, the fourth seed and Australian Open champion, dispatched 57th-ranked Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 on Wednesday to reach the final four.

She plays seventh-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in Thursday’s semifinals. The other semifinal pits Pole Iga Swiatek (rank: 54) against Argentina Nadia Podoroska (rank: 131).

Earlier Tuesday, Kvitova swept 66th-ranked German Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first French Open semifinal in eight years.

Kvitova is 2-0 against Kenin, but both matches came before the 21-year-old American broke through in Melbourne last winter.

It’s been emotional for Kvitova, who won her last two matches on Court Philippe Chatrier, where she returned to match play three years ago following a knife-wielding robber attack in her home.

Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on her primary left hand, which suffered nerve and tendon damage in the December 2016 attack.

“My memories, happy memories, when I made my comeback here 2017, when I step on the Philippe Chatrier, I couldn’t really imagine me to be in the quarterfinal of this Slam,” Kvitova said after shedding tears following her fourth-round victory Monday. “Everything just came back to me.”

Kvitova has been known as a grass-court star, winning a pair of Wimbledon titles. Since her comeback, her best Slam result came on a hard court, reaching the 2019 Australian Open final.

“It’s been a miracle for me to make the semifinal here in Roland Garros,” she said of her 2012 run. “I wasn’t really the player who always ever succeed on the clay.”

