Iga Swiatek becomes second-lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist

Oct 8, 2020
Iga Swiatek, the world’s 54th-ranked tennis player, will play for the French Open title on Saturday.

Poland’s Swiatek swept 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-2, 6-1 in the first of two semifinals at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Swiatek, the second-lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist in history, gets No. 4 Sofia Kenin or No. 7 Petra Kvitova in Saturday’s final.

The lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist was Romanian Florenta Mihai, who was No. 56 in 1977, when she was runner-up to Yugoslavian Mima Jausovec. WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

Swiatek became the second Polish player to make a French Open final after Jadwiga Jddrzejowska in 1939.

The 19-year-old hasn’t dropped a set in six matches in advancing past the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The last woman to win the French Open without dropping a set was Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007.

More dominance: Swiatek’s 23 games dropped en route to a final are the fewest by a player without losing a set since Mary Pierce lost 10 in 1994.

On Thursday, she took out Podoroska, the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Alexandra Stevenson at 1999 Wimbledon and the first to ever do it at Roland Garros.

