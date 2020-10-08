Kjeld Nuis, Olympic speed skating champion, tests positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kjeld Nuis, the 2018 Olympic 1000m and 1500m speed skating champion, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his Dutch skating team.

Nuis, 30, said he had mild flu symptoms but did not otherwise feel sick, according to Team Reggeborgh.

He tested negative last Friday. Then, after mild symptoms arose, Nuis was tested again on Tuesday, with that test coming back positive.

He has been in isolation in his hotel room in Inzell, Germany, where many elite Dutch skaters have been training ahead of the season.

The Inzell rink since closed after two German skaters tested positive earlier this week, and all of the Dutch skaters except Nuis have gone home, according to NOS.

The World Cup speed skating season usually begins in the fall, but all World Cups scheduled before the new year have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Nuis followed his Olympic gold medals by winning the 1500m at last season’s world championships.