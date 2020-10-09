Rafael Nadal moved one match win from tying Roger Federer‘s male Grand Slam singles titles record and a 13th French Open title, sweeping Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the semifinals on Friday.
Nadal, seeking a 20th Slam crown, completed a dominating march to a final against either top seed Novak Djokovic or fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Nadal hasn’t dropped a set in six matches and just dispatched a fine player in the 12th-seeded Schwartzman, who swept Nadal on clay in Rome last month.
A Nadal-Djokovic final has been anticipated since both players committed to the first French Open staged in the autumn. Nadal is 99-2 in his career at Roland Garros, with one of the losses coming to Djokovic in 2015.
Djokovic is bidding for an 18th Slam title, making a potential final between the two on Sunday very significant for historical purposes.
The 39-year-old Federer isn’t playing in Paris this year after two knee surgeries.
