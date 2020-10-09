Tokyo Marathon altered amid coronavirus for second straight year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed from March 7 to Oct. 17 “to deliver elite and mass races together in the original field size,” organizers announced Friday.

It’s the second straight year that the Tokyo Marathon — one of six annual World Marathon Majors — has been altered amid the coronavirus.

This year’s Tokyo Marathon was held as scheduled on March 1, but limited to elite racers without the usual mass participation event with nearly 40,000 people.

Tokyo is one of three major spring marathons (although it is technically held in the winter). Another spring marathon, London, previously announced it would shift from its usual April date to Oct. 3 in 2021.

That leaves Boston as the lone major marathon that could still be held between now and the Tokyo Olympics.

