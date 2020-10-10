Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sofia Kenin can become the first American to win a second Grand Slam title since Serena Williams in 2002, facing Iga Swiatek in the French Open final, live on NBC Sports on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Kenin, a 21-year-old who won the Australian Open in February, looks to finish a breakthrough season.

The task is tall. Poland’s Swiatek may be ranked 54th, second-lowest of any women’s French Open finalist, but she hasn’t dropped a set in six matches in Paris.

WATCH LIVE: French Open women’s final, 9 a.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Swiatek, 19, has been the favorite since Sunday, when she swept pre-tournament favorite Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 to make her first major quarterfinal. The last woman to win the French Open without dropping a set, or facing a tiebreak, was Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007.

A Polish woman has never won a Grand Slam singles title.

Kenin, the fourth seed, contrastingly grinded to reach the final. She needed three sets to win four of her first five matches before sweeping two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinals.

Kenin, in her third full season as a Grand Slam player, can wrap up WTA Player of the Year honors by becoming the first woman to win multiple majors in one year since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

NBC’s live French Open coverage concludes Sunday with the men’s final at 9 a.m. ET between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

