Rafael Nadal routed Novak Djokovic and drew even with Roger Federer in career Grand Slams, winning his record-extending 13th French Open title.

Nadal handed Djokovic his first full-match defeat in 11 months, a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 thrashing for a 20th major title.

The 34-year-old Spaniard tied longtime rival Federer’s male Slams record. It’s the first time Nadal and the 39-year-old Federer have the same number of major titles since each had zero in 2003.

Nadal swept Djokovic in the most lopsided best-of-five set match in their rivalry, the most prolific in Open Era men’s tennis with 56 total meetings dating to 2006.

Nadal also kept Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, at 17 Slams. Nadal can pass Federer, who missed Roland Garros after two knee surgeries, at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal came out firing en route to his 100th match win at Roland Garros (versus two losses).

He bagged just the second 6-0 set in their career head-to-head. It’s the first time either player failed to win eight games in a best-of-five match between the two.

While Nadal is the king of Court Philippe Chatrier, this year’s unprecedented conditions favored Djokovic: the new roof closed and otherwise cooler temperatures for the first French Open played in the autumn. It was postponed from its usual May-June dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

