2020-21 figure skating season TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkOct 13, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Nathan Chen
Getty Images
NBC Sports airs nearly 100 hours of figure skating on TV this season.

The sport’s premier events — the Grand Prix Series and U.S., European, Four Continents and world championships — all air among NBC and NBCSN.

Peacock Premium — available here — live streams all of those major competitions, replacing NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

A more detailed TV schedule for early 2021 events will be published later this fall.

Nathan Chen is the season-long headliner, putting at stake a two-year win streak since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Chen’s rival, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, is not competing in the autumn Grand Prix Series but could face Chen at Four Continents and worlds.

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 15, is too young for major senior international competition. But she can at January’s U.S. Championships become the first woman to win three straight national titles since Michelle Kwan.

Internationally, Russia has the world’s top female skaters, though PyeongChang gold medalist Alina Zagitova is on an indefinite break from competition.

The world’s top pair, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, and ice dance couple, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, have also been dominant since PyeongChang. Sui and Han are undefeated in this Olympic cycle. Papadakis and Cizeron suffered just one defeat.

Grand Prix Series TV Schedule

Date Competition Time (ET) Network
Friday, Oct. 23 Skate America 8 p.m.– Midnight NBCSN (Live)
Saturday, Oct. 24 Skate America 3 – 6 p.m. NBC (Live)
Saturday, Oct. 24 Skate America 9 p.m. – Midnight NBCSN (Live)
Sunday, Nov. 1 Skate Canada 12 -1:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 8 Cup of China 12 -1:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 15 Internationaux de France 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 22 Rostelecom Cup 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 29 NHK Trophy 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. NBC

2020-21 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Dates Competition Network/Platform
Oct. 23-25 Skate America NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Skate Canada NBC
Peacock Premium
Nov. 6-8 Cup of China NBC
Peacock Premium
Nov. 9-13 U.S. Championship Series – Blaine, Minn.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 10-15 U.S. Championship Series – Norwood, Mass.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 11-15 U.S. Championship Series – Spokane, Wash.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 13-15 Internationaux de France NBC
Peacock Premium
Nov. 17-20 U.S. Championship Series – Alpharetta, Ga.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 17-20 U.S. Championship Series – Fort Wayne, Ind.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup NBC
Peacock Premium
Nov. 24-28 U.S. Championship Series – Henderson, Nev.* Peacock Premium
Nov. 27-29 NHK Trophy NBC
Peacock Premium
Dec. 1-6 U.S. Championship Series – Leesburg, Va.* Peacock Premium
Dec. 1-6 U.S. Championship Series – Frisco, Texas* Peacock Premium
Jan. 11-17 U.S. Championships* NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
Jan. 25-31 European Championships NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
Feb. 8-14 Four Continents Championships NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
Feb. 24-27 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships* Peacock Premium
March 22-28 World Championships NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
April 9-10 World Synchronized Skating Championships Peacock Premium

*Only includes junior and senior competition

