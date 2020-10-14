2020-21 figure skating season TV, stream schedule

NBC Sports airs nearly 100 hours of figure skating on TV this season.
The sport’s premier events — the Grand Prix Series and U.S., European, Four Continents and world championships — all air among NBC and NBCSN.
Peacock Premium — available here — live streams all of those major competitions, replacing NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”
A more detailed TV schedule for early 2021 events will be published later this fall.
Nathan Chen is the season-long headliner, putting at stake a two-year win streak since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Chen’s rival, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, is not competing in the autumn Grand Prix Series but could face Chen at Four Continents and worlds.
Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 15, is too young for major senior international competition. But she can at January’s U.S. Championships become the first woman to win three straight national titles since Michelle Kwan.
Internationally, Russia has the world’s top female skaters, though PyeongChang gold medalist Alina Zagitova is on an indefinite break from competition.
The world’s top pair, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, and ice dance couple, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, have also been dominant since PyeongChang. Sui and Han are undefeated in this Olympic cycle. Papadakis and Cizeron suffered just one defeat.
Grand Prix Series TV Schedule
|Date
|Competition
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Friday, Oct. 23
|Skate America
|8 p.m.– Midnight
|NBCSN (Live)
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|Skate America
|3 – 6 p.m.
|NBC (Live)
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|Skate America
|9 p.m. – Midnight
|NBCSN (Live)
|Sunday, Nov. 1
|Skate Canada (canceled)
|12 -1:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 8
|Cup of China
|12 -1:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 15
|Internationaux de France
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 22
|Rostelecom Cup
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 29
|NHK Trophy
|2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
|NBC
2020-21 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule
|Dates
|Competition
|Network/Platform
|Oct. 23-25
|Skate America
|NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
|Oct. 30-Nov. 1
|Skate Canada (canceled)
|NBC
Peacock Premium
|Nov. 6-8
|Cup of China
|NBC
Peacock Premium
|Nov. 9-13
|U.S. Championship Series – Blaine, Minn.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 10-15
|U.S. Championship Series – Norwood, Mass.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 11-15
|U.S. Championship Series – Spokane, Wash.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 13-15
|Internationaux de France
|NBC
Peacock Premium
|Nov. 17-20
|U.S. Championship Series – Alpharetta, Ga.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 17-20
|U.S. Championship Series – Fort Wayne, Ind.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 20-22
|Rostelecom Cup
|NBC
Peacock Premium
|Nov. 24-28
|U.S. Championship Series – Henderson, Nev.*
|Peacock Premium
|Nov. 27-29
|NHK Trophy
|NBC
Peacock Premium
|Dec. 1-6
|U.S. Championship Series – Leesburg, Va.*
|Peacock Premium
|Dec. 1-6
|U.S. Championship Series – Frisco, Texas*
|Peacock Premium
|Jan. 11-17
|U.S. Championships*
|NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
|Jan. 25-31
|European Championships
|NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
|Feb. 8-14
|Four Continents Championships
|NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
|Feb. 24-27
|U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships*
|Peacock Premium
|March 22-28
|World Championships
|NBC
NBCSN
Peacock Premium
|April 9-10
|World Synchronized Skating Championships
|Peacock Premium
*Only includes junior and senior competition